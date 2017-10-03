MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (CSE:MOS) Invites Investors to a Webinar for a Material Management Update

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 3, 2017) - MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. ("MOBI724" or the "Company") (CSE:MOS)(CSE:MOS.CN)(CNSX:MOS)(OTCQB:MOBIF), a FinTech leader offering integrated EMV payment, Card-Linked Offers, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions, wishes to advise investors that MOBI724's CEO, Marcel Vienneau, will be hosting a webinar on October 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to provide a material management update and to answer questions. In compliance with Canadian Securities Regulations, the Company advises that management has requested, on a voluntary basis, that the trading of MOBI724 shares be temporarily halted due to the dissemination of material news and the presentation the management update webinar.

Interested parties may log in at the following web address:

Please register for MOBI724 Global Solutions (CSE: MOS) Material Management Update on Oct 3, 2017 2:00 PM EDT at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8396507792715272451

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc.

"We enable smart transactions anywhere"

MOBI724, a leader in the fintech industry based in Montreal (Canada), offers a unique and fully integrated suite of payment & digital marketing solutions with a combined EMV Payment, Card Linked Offers, and Digital Marketing platform that works on any card and any Mobile device. MOBI724's solutions add value to all types of transactions benefiting banks, retailers and cardholders by leveraging available user and purchasing data to increase transaction volumes and spend. MOBI724 provides a turnkey solution to its clients to capture card transactions on any Mobile device, at any point of sale or from any payment card. MOBI724 provides its customers with full and comprehensive traceability and enriched consumer data through its offering. Its solutions enables card associations, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, Mobile operators and card issuers to create, manage, deliver and "track and measure" incentive campaigns worldwide to any Mobile device and allow its redemption at any point of sales.

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regard to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to the Company or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy. This news release does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States.