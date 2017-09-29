MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (CSE: MOS) Issues 1,437,509 Shares and 705,000 Options

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:MOS)(CSE:MOS.CN)(CNSX:MOS)(OTCQB:MOBIF), a Fintech leader offering an all in one fully integrated EMV payment, card link couponing and digital marketing solutions, announces that it has issued an aggregate of 1,437,509 common Shares. 1,137,509 common shares were issued pursuant to a settlement agreement at maximum allowable discount. 300,000 common shares were issued at maximum allowable discount in payment of a first instalment of the fees pursuant to an Investment Relations Consultancy Agreement.

Options

The Company also announces that on September 28th, 2017 it has granted 705,000 stock options under its stock option plan to its employees and consultants. Each option shall vest gradually over a period of 3 years (1/3 per year, the first 1/3 vesting upon grant) and will allow the optionee to acquire 1 common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 until September 28, 2020. Details are found on Form 11 filed on the CSE on September 29, 2017.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions

Mobi724, a leader in the fintech industry based in Montreal (Canada), offers a unique and fully integrated suite of payment & digital marketing solutions with a combined EMV Payment, Card Linked Offers, and Digital Marketing platform that works on any card and any mobile device. Mobi724's solutions add value to all types of transactions benefiting banks, retailers and cardholders by leveraging available user and purchasing data to increase transaction volumes and spend. Mobi724 provides a turnkey solution to its clients to capture card transactions on any mobile device, at any point of sale or from any payment card. Mobi724 provides its customers with full and comprehensive traceability and enriched consumer data through its offering. Its solutions enables card associations, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, mobile operators and card issuers to create, manage, deliver and "track and measure" incentive campaigns worldwide to any mobile device and allow its redemption at any point of sales.

Forward Looking Statements

