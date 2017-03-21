Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.'s (CSE:MOS) Subsidiary, Mobi724 S.R.L. Signs a Commercial Agreement With HSBC BANK ARGENTINA S.A. to Provide its Suit of Solutions and Services

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. ("Mobi724" or the "Company") (CSE:MOS)(CSE:MOS.CN) - a fintech leader offering integrated EMV payment, card-linked offers and digital marketing - wholly-owned subsidiary Mobi 724 S.R.L., an Argentine corporation, today announced an agreement with HSBC Bank Argentina S.A. to provide HSBC BANK ARGENTINA S.A. services related to technological solutions regarding HSBC BANK ARGENTINA customer loyalty and benefit program.

About HSBC Bank Argentina S.A.

HSBC Argentina Holdings SA is one of the most important financial organizations of the country, with 139 branches in 22 provinces and 4.743 employees.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 4,000 offices in 70 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,375bn at 31 December 2016, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (CSE:MOS)(CSE:MOS.CN) is a fintech leader offering integrated EMV payment, card-linked offers and digital marketing. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Mobi724 is innovating its market with technology solutions that interoperate seamlessly with any credit/debit card and any mobile device. Mobi724's solutions increase transaction volumes and average spend while benefitting financial institutions, merchants and cardholders.

For more information, visit www.mobi724globalsolutions.com.

