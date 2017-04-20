MobiCard Inc. aka Peer to Peer Network has Retained Cambridge Partners Group for Corporate Advisory

DANVERS, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - MobiCard Inc. aka Peer to Peer Network ( OTC PINK : PTOP) www.mobi.cards has executed a corporate consulting agreement with Cambridge Partners Group LLC "CPG" that specializes in assisting executive management with financial advisory and capital restructuring to maximize shareholder value.

CPG is now actively sourcing its vast network of private equity funds, accountants and service providers to bring the Company financials current, complete its capital restructure and to fund continued operations and marketing all while de-levering the Company balance sheet.

The Company has since retained accountant Richard Edelson of www.getotccurrent.com and has received its first term sheet proposal from a venture fund that has committed to purchase up to $5,000,000 in equity through a Reg A+ Tier 1 Offering that is further explained in the following link http://bit.ly/1VxFbu2

The Company has not executed a term sheet thus far and is awaiting additional offers that are anticipated in coming weeks in which management will then decide on the most viable funding solution and partnership.

About MobiCard Inc.:

MobiCard Inc. fka Peer to Peer Network ("PTOP") owns and markets its core technology, a SaaS mobile solution branded C2A MobiCard, a scalable mobile business card software platform that enables users to create a customized web based personalized mobile app that is sharable by text sms, email, digital and social media. Subscribers are able to track card opens, views and shares all while validating and analyzing new leads and referrals in real time, thereby knowing who and when to follow up.

www.mobi.cards

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.