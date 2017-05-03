Mobify Launches API Connector to Provide Retailers with Fast Path to Progressive Web Apps

Out-of-the-box integration leverages investment in a leading enterprise cloud commerce solution while making it easier to pursue mobile innovation

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Mobify, a leading provider of Progressive Web Apps for commerce, has launched an API connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners, and employees in entirely new ways. The Mobify Connector, coupled with Mobify's platform for quickly building fast and friction-free Progressive Web Apps, offers ecommerce customers a fast path to upgrading their sites to high-converting Progressive Web Apps.

Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social, and in-store. And now, as part of the world's #1 CRM platform -- Salesforce -- brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service, and more. Mobify, which focuses on increased conversions and engagement for retailers, is a member of the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce.

"Many retailers are looking to get started with Progressive Web Apps, but most simply don't have the resources to build and maintain a fast mobile site that's easily integrated with Commerce Cloud," said Peter McLachlan, Mobify Chief Product Officer. "Mobify and Salesforce have addressed many key challenges that customers are likely to encounter on the road to a great mobile web experience."

"Everything and everyone is becoming more connected and smarter than ever before," said Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh, SVP, Partner Programs, Salesforce. "Companies that leverage cloud, social, mobile and AI technologies, such as retailers working with Mobify, have the opportunity to innovate with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and transform their businesses."

To ensure a fast development process, the Mobify Connector leverages Commerce Cloud Open Commerce APIs, eliminating the process of "scraping" HTML. It includes a Salesforce Commerce Cloud cartridge to easily integrate with the Mobify platform using a few simple steps. These integrations can save significant implementation time and ensure mobile and desktop experiences can be improved independently, without the need for custom code, even in conjunction with a change of ecommerce platform.

Retailers are increasingly turning to Progressive Web Apps, with Mobify customers experiencing page speed increases of up to 4X versus responsive design, frequently resulting in double-digit conversion rate increases. Mobify's Progressive Web App development approach provides faster time to market versus in-house development. The new Mobify Connector offers further savings in time and development costs, thanks to its pre-built integration and continual improvement by Mobify.

The Mobify Connector benefits retailers by allowing them to:

Strengthen their mobile innovation, for example, by upgrading to a Progressive Web App independent of the desktop experience.

Reduce time to market for ecommerce efforts, by leveraging best-practice Mobify Progressive Web App components, designs and the new built-in Commerce Cloud integrations.

Mobile performance: Reduce the amount of data required on slow mobile networks by leveraging the Open Commerce APIs, for a performance boost for all mobile shoppers.

Respond to increases in mobile traffic, leverage new mobile speed and engagement technologies at a reported 20% lower cost of developing an app.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

About Mobify

Mobify is a leading provider of Progressive Web Apps for eCommerce, for retailers and brands that want to close the gap between desktop and mobile conversion rates, keep up with customer expectations and win loyal customer relationships. The Mobify platform delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while building customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme, Crabtree & Evelyn, Paula's Choice, Carnival Cruise Line, London Drugs, Burlington, PureFormulas, Superdry, Columbia, eXtra Electronics, and ThinkGeek generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value. www.mobify.com