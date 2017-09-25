Mobify and SapientRazorfish Webinar to Reveal How to Build a Winning Retail 2018 Strategy with Progressive Web Apps

Retailers will learn how to incorporate Progressive Web Apps into 2018 strategy to drive quick wins on mobile and long-term success as part of larger digital transformation project

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Mobify and SapientRazorfish will offer a free live webinar, "Building a Winning Retail 2018 Strategy with Progressive Web Apps" on Wed., Oct. 4, 2017, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Marketers planning a digital transformation for 2018 or looking to drive quick wins on mobile will learn how to build a successful strategy by leading with Progressive Web Apps and Accelerated Mobile Pages. The webinar will feature Peter McLachlan, Chief Product Officer at Mobify, and Richard Fouts, Director of Thought Leadership at SapientRazorfish, previously an analyst covering emerging technologies and trends at Gartner.

Mobify will highlight how to build revenue and loyalty around PWAs and related technologies, preceded by Fouts of SapientRazorfish, who will tee up the presentation with select emerging trends affecting the modern retail organization.

Save your spot for the upcoming webinar, "Building a Winning Retail 2018 Strategy with Progressive Web Apps."

Webinar attendees will learn:

How emerging retail technologies and digital transformation will change customer experience in 2018

How to drive fast wins on mobile to get a running start on 2018 objectives

How to build a high-conversion retail strategy around PWAs and AMP

Mobify is the #1 provider of Progressive Web Apps (PWA) for ecommerce. These high-converting mobile sites combine the features of an app with the wide reach of the web and use Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) to load instantly for a fast shopping experience. With the majority of online shopping traffic coming from mobile, PWAs are the ideal solution for retailers charged with driving engagement and revenue.

SapientRazorfish, a new world transformation partner, helps organizations reimagine business for a connected economy, which by most estimates will generate up to 11 trillion dollars in new business value per year, beginning 2021. With its 12,000 professionals in 70 global offices, the firm partners with clients to optimize customer experiences and underlying marketing operations to attract, not just any customer, but the right customer through reinvented business models, connected solutions, and modern technology and business process strategies.

Register for the free webinar or learn more about Progressive Web Apps: https://www.mobify.com/platform/progressive-web-apps/.

About Mobify

Mobify is the #1 provider of Progressive Web Apps for ecommerce retailers and brands that want to close the gap between desktop and mobile conversion rates, keep up with customer expectations, and win loyal customer relationships. The Mobify Platform delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while building customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme (Mobile Commerce winner 2017 Internet Retailer Excellence Awards), Crabtree & Evelyn, Paula's Choice, Carnival Cruise Line, London Drugs, Burlington, PureFormulas, Superdry, Columbia, eXtra Electronics, and ThinkGeek generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value. www.mobify.com.

Mobify® is a registered trademark of Mobify. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.