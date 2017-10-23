Mobify Takes Guesswork Out of Web Push Notifications with New Analytics for Tracking Revenue, Traffic & More

Marketers Can Now See How Web Push Notifications Drive Revenue with High Opt-in and Click-Through Rates

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Marketers looking to monitor the success of one of the most exciting features of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) -- web push notifications --- now have a comprehensive tool for monitoring success. PWA ecommerce leader Mobify's Web Push Notification Analytics is available immediately as a feature of the Mobify Platform. The new capability enables retailers to understand how shoppers are engaging, which messages are delivering the best conversion rates or having the greatest impact on revenue, and how campaigns are performing overall, by individual device or specific campaign.

Mobify PWAs are delivering impressive results for retailers through superfast performance, seamless payments and engaging web push notifications. Consumer electronics and home appliance retailer and Mobify customer eXtra saw a 4x increase in return visits when shoppers subscribed to web push notifications, with a 100% increase in sales from those arriving via web push notifications.

With the new Web Push Notification Analytics, marketers can now see how Web Push Notifications, known for their high opt-in and click-through rates (CTRs), directly affect revenue.

"Given the high value of this new channel, many retailers want to get started with web push notifications, and they expect to track simple metrics, such as subscriber counts and number of messages sent and clicked," said Mobify Chief Product Officer Peter McLachlan. "But with Web Push Notification Analytics, we're also able to show them the impact of their efforts on revenue, with metrics like number of transactions completed, revenue gained, and average order value. This helps ensure the focus is where it should be -- on which types of messages are resonating best with shoppers."

A Progressive Web App provides the look and customer engagement of an app to a larger audience via a mobile website. Similar to notifications from an app, web push notifications allow brands to engage with their customers even after the browser is closed. Once the user opts in to receive push notifications, retailers can send them notifications on time-sensitive information, for example, abandoned carts, limited-time discounts or event-based sales like Black Friday.

Mobify Web Push Notification Analytics allows brands to monitor each message and continuously improve campaigns by looking at how many shoppers are receiving messages and if they're acting on them. Marketers can learn from their successes using the high click-through rates commonly seen with push notifications and the revenue attributed to them.

The new Web Push Notification Analytics delivers four types of revenue metrics for each notification:

Total revenue

Number of transactions

Conversion rate

Average order value

Results are categorized as direct revenue (from users who completed a transaction after clicking the notification) or influenced revenue (from users who completed a transaction within seven days of viewing the notification).

