Mobify to Showcase Progressive Web Apps for Mobile eCommerce at eTail West 2017

Customer PureFormulas Selected Finalist for Best Mobile Site eTail 2017 Best-In-Class Award

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Brands and retailers exploring the power of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) to increase mobile commerce conversions and revenue can learn more about this exciting mobile web technology at eTail West 2017 in Palm Springs, Calif., Feb 27-March 2. Mobile commerce leader Mobify will showcase its pioneering PWAs, including a site for PureFormulas that is delivering 23% higher revenues per visit than a previous mobile site. PureFormulas has been selected as a finalist by a panel of retail peers for the eTail Best in-Class Award for Best Mobile Site.

Mobify uses PWA technology as part of its Mobile Customer Engagement Platform, the leading solution for retailers and brands that want to boost revenues, keep up with customer expectations, and protect their competitive edge.

"Using Mobify-powered PWA technology has exceeded our projections for mobile engagement at PureFormulas," said Carolina Servigna, PureFormulas' Senior Director of Technology. "We are grateful that our industry peers have recognized the impact of this platform by naming us finalists for Best Mobile Site eTail 2017 Best-in-Class Award."

At eTail West 2017, Mobify Chief Product Officer Peter McLachlan will host a Mobile Commerce Strategy Workshop Feb 28 from 12:30-1:30pm at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort, where retailers can learn how to apply PWA and other technologies for high conversion rates, increased revenue, and growth in customer lifetime value from re-engagement. Mobify executives will be available at the Mobify Booth 714 Feb 28 from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. and March 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule a meeting with Mobify at eTail West, email sales@mobify.com. Stop by Mobify at booth 714 to test your mobile commerce trivia knowledge for a chance to win a Google Home.

The New Breed of Web Apps for Retail

Retailers such as PureFormulas are turning to PWAs because they are fast, reliable, and engaging. Unlike native apps, PWAs are accessed through web browsers rather than being downloaded, and they operate seamlessly across all screens. Mobify customers cite key PWA benefits such as:

Home screen icons to keep in front of customers without an app download

2-4x page speed improvements

Re-engagement with Web push notifications

Search engine visibility

Offline mode that keeps customers connected on low-quality wi-fi





For a retailer's guide to Progressive Web Apps, Accelerated Mobile Pages, and Web Payments, download How to Stay Relevant as Google Transforms the Web.

About Mobify

The Mobify Platform is a leading mobile customer engagement solution for retailers and brands that want to boost revenues, keep up with customer expectations, and protect their competitive edge. The core of Mobify's platform is Progressive Mobile and Engagement Marketing. Progressive Mobile delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while Engagement Marketing builds customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme, Burlington Coat Factory, Dollar Tree, Matalan, British Telecom, Carnival Cruise Line, Bosch, Superdry, Eddie Bauer, PureFormulas and Tommy Bahama generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value. www.mobify.com