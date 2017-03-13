Mobile Commerce UX Best Practices Webinar from Mobify to Reveal Keys to Reduce Friction and Increase Conversions

Co-sponsored by Astound Commerce, the March 22nd webinar will deliver industry-proven mobile commerce UX best practices

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Retail and brand professionals will learn how to increase conversions and get the highest rate of return from their mobile investments by joining the Mobile Commerce UX Best Practices Webinar. Presented by Mobify and co-sponsored by Astound Commerce, the session will be held Wed., March 22, 2017, at 10 a.m.PT/1.pm. ET.

"With data showing mobile traffic increasing year-over-year but desktop still converting at a higher rate, retailers are looking to create high-performing mobile web experiences that convert," said Mobify Design Manager, Jaybe Allanson. "In this webinar, we'll showcase proven design best practices for mobile devices that address this challenge head-on, with a special focus on designing app-like interactions and engagements that offer a fast, friction-free shopping experience on the web."

Webinar attendees will learn how to:

Reduce device-based friction

Reduce customer anxiety through communication

Create obvious interactions that convert

Mobify, which specializes in creating seamless mobile shopping experiences via its market-leading mobile customer engagement solution, has partnered with Astound Commerce, the world's largest privately held digital commerce agency, specializing in ecommerce strategy and development solutions. Mobify and Astound Commerce customers use these mobile user experience best practices to accelerate growth rates, keep up with changing customer shopping patterns, and differentiate their brands in the competitive omnichannel shopping market.

Register today for the March 22nd Mobile Commerce UX Best Practices Webinar: http://resources.mobify.com/UXwebinar17

About Astound Commerce

Astound Commerce, the world's largest privately held digital commerce agency, combines strategy, technology, creativity, insight and a proven methodology to deliver exceptional digital shopping experiences. Through a forward-thinking, results-driven approach, Astound Commerce serves leading global brands such as adidas, L'Oreal, Under Armour, Jimmy Choo, Lacoste and Versace. Founded in San Francisco in 2000, the passionate team of 600+ dedicated, diverse industry and technology experts has decades of ecommerce experience and more than 400 implementations under their belt to address the complex challenges, advancing technologies and unique needs of global markets. To learn more, visit astoundcommerce.com.

About Mobify

The Mobify Platform is a leading mobile customer engagement solution for retailers and brands that want to close the gap between desktop and mobile conversion rates, keep up with customer expectations and win loyal customer relationships. The core of Mobify's platform is Progressive Mobile and Engagement Marketing. Progressive Mobile delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while Engagement Marketing builds customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme, Crabtree & Evelyn, Paula's Choice, Carnival Cruise Line, London Drugs, Burlington, PureFormulas, HEB, Superdry, Colombia, eXtra Electronics, and ThinkGeek generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value. www.mobify.com