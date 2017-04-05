MobileCause Announces Q1 2017 Product Release to Amplify Nonprofits' Fundraising Potential

Twenty million donors connect to nonprofits using the fundraising platform

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - MobileCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising and communication software for nonprofits, today announced enhancements and features launched with its Q1 2017 product release, designed to help customers raise more money than ever before. The release further simplifies fundraising processes for nonprofits, making it easier to get campaigns up and running quickly within the platform.

MobileCause gives online forms a boost with simple editing that allows nonprofits to choose their own design and text style, from standard palettes to fully customized designs. To date, customers are using these mobile-first features to build a stronger connection with their constituents, share compelling stories, and make it effortless for donors to give. As part of today's announcement, nonprofits can keep more of their valuable donation dollars by offering donors the option to pay the required 2.5% credit and debit card processing fee, allowing 100% of donations to go directly towards the cause.

"We believe that nonprofits today need to completely embrace digital, mobile, and social channels to amplify their fundraising efforts," said Sean MacNeill, MobileCause CEO. "Our customers have demonstrated tremendous success on our platform with our latest product enhancements, acquiring more than twenty million donors and raising a record amount of donations within the last quarter."

Additionally, MobileCause can support the fundraising and donor communication needs across small, mid-sized and national nonprofits. National organizations can now create and share digital campaign templates with their state and local chapters in a single click. This allows both brand and campaign consistency while offering flexibility in messaging, social sharing, and reporting at the state and local levels.

Nonprofit organizations are continually seeking ways to streamline the administrative burdens of fundraising. Based upon recent market intelligence, organizations are aiming to reduce the disparate processes they use to manage and communicate with their donors. Because of this, MobileCause has expanded API integrations with payment processors and contact relationship management (CRM) systems to make it easier to use multiple systems via a single interface.

These product announcements come at a time of increasing acceleration for MobileCause, which received a $15 million investment from Level Equity earlier this year.

About MobileCause, Inc.

MobileCause is a leading provider of mobile and online software for a new generation of fundraising. MobileCause helps charitable and nonprofit organizations reach their goals with a full suite of customizable, mobile-friendly solutions including online forms, fundraising events, crowdfunding, campaign promotion, data management, and credit card processing with zero transaction fees. MobileCause is trusted by thousands of nonprofit organizations including United Way, The Salvation Army, American Heart Association, University of Southern California, Habitat for Humanity and many more.