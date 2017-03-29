MobileCause Expands its Executive Management Team

Senior Vice President, Tim Kane, leads the fast-growing small to medium-sized business sales organization

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - MobileCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising and communications software for nonprofits, announces that with Tim Kane's leadership as a member of the MobileCause executive team and in his role of Senior Vice President of SMB Sales, he has led exponential growth of the SMB sales team over the first quarter of 2017.

A highly accomplished sales professional, Tim brings more than twenty years of industry experience driving new business development and revenue growth. Tim was a key contributor in building sales teams and growing revenue at Coupons.com, which led to a successful initial public offering (IPO) as Quotient Technology. Additionally, Tim has proven his leadership and expertise building sales teams at over fifteen VC-backed startups and companies including OpenGov, a16z Andreessen Horwitz-backed startup with $40M in funding, and Emotient, which sold to Apple in 2016.

"With the increasing opportunities for growth in the nonprofit industry, we needed someone who could help us build a SMB sales discipline," said Sean MacNeill, MobileCause CEO. "Tim's diverse sales leadership and operations experience along with his highly successful track record of achieving and exceeding sales goals make him a great fit within our company."

As SVP of SMB Sales at MobileCause, Tim seeks to build and enhance the company's sales strategy by institutionalizing internal sales processes and creating scalable selling strategies. "Our growth in the SMB nonprofit market is a result of offering a solution to our customers that meets their immediate fundraising needs," said Tim Kane, MobileCause SVP of SMB Sales. "To add even greater value to our customers, we're delivering vertically focused solutions and best practices that they can quickly adopt and deploy."

To learn more, visit mobilecause.com.

About MobileCause, Inc.

MobileCause is a leading provider of mobile and online software for a new generation of fundraising. MobileCause helps charitable and nonprofit organizations reach their goals with a full suite of customizable, mobile-friendly solutions including online forms, fundraising events, crowdfunding, campaign promotion, data management, and credit card processing with zero transaction fees. MobileCause is trusted by thousands of nonprofit organizations including United Way, The Salvation Army, American Heart Association, University of Southern California, Habitat for Humanity and many more.