MobileCause Helps Nonprofits Transform Donors into Fundraisers with Enhanced Crowdfunding Software

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - MobileCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising and communication software for nonprofits, today announced enhancements to its crowdfunding software to help nonprofits reach more potential donors and enable supporters and beneficiaries to raise funds where they are needed the most. In the last report by crowdsourcing.org, crowdfunding generated more than $17 billion in person-to-person lending in the United States.

With today's announcement, MobileCause's crowdfunding software transforms the way nonprofits can activate their fundraisers with extraordinary ease of giving, expanding their reach with less administrative effort. For volunteer fundraisers, new dynamic templates can be easily customized to allow them to share their story in compelling ways with a single click of a button. Making connections with potential donors can now be done through simple social sharing -- posting and connecting with fundraisers on their social media channels. Most recently, MobileCause has helped nonprofits keep more of their valuable donation dollars by offering donors the option to pay the required 2.5% credit and debit card processing fee, allowing 100% of donations to go directly towards the cause.

"We have seen a huge increase in our customers relying on crowdfunding as their primary means of fundraising," said Sean MacNeill, MobileCause CEO. "Our new tools will enable them to further grow their donor base and achieve their fundraising goals more quickly and easily."

In addition, MobileCause encourages nonprofits to set healthy competitions between individual, team, and corporate fundraisers with a new feature that allows them to easily set up fundraising sites that have consistent branding and messaging standardized by the nonprofit. Exclusive to MobileCause, individual keywords can be assigned to each fundraiser to promote their goal, not only with text-to-donate, but also across channels throughout the duration of the campaign.

These crowdfunding enhancements come at a time of increasing acceleration for MobileCause, which received a $15 million investment from Level Equity earlier this year.

