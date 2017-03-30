MobileCause Hires Chief Marketing Officer, Kristal Bogle

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - MobileCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising and communications software for nonprofits, is proud to announce Kristal Bogle as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer. Kristal will spearhead all aspects of marketing, including branding, product marketing, digital and inbound marketing, events, public relations and communications. She is a respected marketer and thought leader in data-driven marketing, with nearly 20 years of experience.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Kristal on board," said Sean MacNeill, MobileCause CEO. "MobileCause is poised for its next evolution of growth, and a directed marketing strategy will be a key factor in helping to catapult the company forward as we continue to build on our customer-focused business model."

Kristal has been at the helm of small, mid-sized, and global companies developing integrated marketing strategies that have helped increase revenue. Prior to MobileCause, she was the Executive Vice President of Marketing at Computershare, a global financial services company, where she elevated the company's brand, aligned their marketing and sales organizations, and introduced inbound strategies to go-to-market more effectively. Kristal has also held marketing management positions at professional services and technology companies where she developed high-performance lead-generation programs for large sales organizations. In addition, she has lent her talents to developing branding strategies and account-based selling practices for Siegel & Gale, LLC, a member of Omnicom Group's Diversified Agency Services, and Deloitte & Touche.

"I am so thrilled to join MobileCause and work with such a talented team," said Kristal Bogle, MobileCause CMO. "I believe we have a tremendous opportunity to elevate marketing, sales and customer success to the next level of success and become a distinguished market disrupter."

Kristal joins MobileCause during a period of increasing acceleration following the company's announcement that it had raised $15M in Series B funding in January 2017.

