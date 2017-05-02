Stevie winners will be presented with their awards on June 20 in New York

CALABASAS, CA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - MobileCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising and communication software for nonprofit organizations, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the "Company of the Year -- Computer Software" category in The 15th Annual American Business Awards today.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations -- public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. MobileCause was nominated in the Computer Software category for Company of the Year, Small Enterprise.

"We're very honored to be recognized for this award. It's very exciting to lead a company that continues to achieve many industry firsts -- for our employees and for our customers," said Sean MacNeill, MobileCause chief executive officer. "Our growth reflects the hard work and passion of our team helping our thousands of customers help others solve some of the world's greatest social challenges."

Judges recognized MobileCause for its high company growth over the last twelve months and its software innovation that has helped nonprofit organizations do even more good. MobileCause stood out as a 'disruptive influencer in the fundraising arena' among the panel of judges and was acknowledged for its continued efforts to deliver innovative ways to improve fundraising. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About MobileCause, Inc.

MobileCause is a leading provider of mobile and online software for a new generation of fundraising. MobileCause helps charitable and nonprofit organizations reach their goals with a full suite of customizable, mobile-friendly solutions including online forms, fundraising events, crowdfunding, campaign promotion, data management, and credit card processing with zero transaction fees. MobileCause is trusted by thousands of nonprofit organizations including United Way, The Salvation Army, American Heart Association, University of Southern California, Habitat for Humanity and many more. To learn more, visit mobilecause.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.