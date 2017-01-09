MobileCause Raises $15M in Series B Funding Led by Level Equity

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - MobileCause, a leading digital fundraising and communications platform for nonprofits, today announced that it has raised $15 million in series B funding led by Level Equity, a technology-focused growth equity firm based in NYC. MobileCause will use the capital as part of an aggressive product innovation and expansion strategy in the US and internationally. Level Equity founder and partner Sarah Sommer also joined MobileCause's board of directors.

This latest round of financing will be used to fuel acceleration in product development for MobileCause's industry-leading cloud fundraising platform and expand all aspects of the company's efforts in sales, customer success, and marketing. In addition to providing fundraising and communication solutions for thousands of clients across the country, the MobileCause platform supports 44 of the top 200 US nonprofit organizations.

"The rapid growth of our business has created a need to scale our team and expand our product offering," said Sean MacNeill, CEO of MobileCause. "This funding will allow us to accelerate development of new products and put systems and people in place to maintain the level of quality MobileCause customers have come to expect from us. We selected Level Equity from among multiple top firms because we greatly value their collaborative approach to working with the management teams of high growth technology companies. We have set ambitious goals for our business over the next few years and believe having them as an investment partner with deep expertise in vertical market software will meaningfully enhance the velocity of our business."

"We've been impressed by the strong growth that Sean and the MobileCause team have delivered to-date," said Sarah Sommer, Partner at Level Equity. "We are excited by the tremendous opportunity that exists for nonprofits to expand their fundraising efforts through mobile and online channels. We believe that MobileCause has the right combination of technology, digital fundraising expertise, and customer service to help their clients achieve their fundraising goals."

About MobileCause

MobileCause is the world's leading provider of mobile and online fundraising and communication software, for a new generation of donors. MobileCause helps charitable and nonprofit organizations reach their goals with a full suite of customizable, mobile-friendly solutions including crowdfunding and peer-to-peer fundraising, online giving, event fundraising, advocacy, mobile communication, and full merchant services. MobileCause is trusted by thousands of the world's leading nonprofit organizations including United Way, The Salvation Army, American Heart Association, University of Southern California, Habitat for Humanity and many more. For more information about MobileCause, visit www.mobilecause.com.

About Level Equity

Based in New York, NY, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on providing growth capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies. Principals at Level Equity have invested in 55 technology businesses over the past 15 years. For more information about Level Equity, visit www.levelequity.com.