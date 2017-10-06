BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - October 06, 2017) - MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response System (mPERS) and healthcare technology solutions, announced today it has received the 2017 early adopter recognition in the American Heart Association (AHA) Workplace Health Achievement Index.

The AHA Index is a science-based and evidence-informed measurement that recognizes workplace health programs. It provides employers with best practices to evaluate the quality and effectiveness of workplace health programs.

"MobileHelp is proud to receive this recognition from the American Heart Association," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "We are committed to the health of our employees and want to ensure our professional setting helps them achieve their own wellness goals."

According to a Nielsen 2016 Employee Health Survey, having a comprehensively-designed and fully-implemented workplace health programs can help with job satisfaction and employee retention. The AHA Workplace Health Achievement Index gives companies a specific framework they can adopt to improve the quality and effectiveness of their programs, while learning from one another.

The Workplace Health Achievement Index scores companies both on the structure of workplace health programs and employee heart health based on the AHA's Life's Simple 7® -- seven behaviors and metrics for ideal heart health.

Research shows that improving these seven factors can lead to significant reductions in heart disease, stroke, cancer and many other health problems. In addition, people who achieve ideal cardiovascular health by age 50 have significantly lower lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke.

MobileHelp plans to further implement the Workplace Health Achievement Index guidelines as it moves into the 2018 calendar year.

About the American Heart Association:

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke -- America's No. 1 and No. 5 killers. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.