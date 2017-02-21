First Medical Alert System with Interactive Tablet Screen Provides Patient Engagement Options for Healthcare Providers

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response System (mPERS) and healthcare technology solutions, is making its newest base station -- a tablet format that blends the safety benefits of a medical alert system with the added benefits of telehealth technology and video conferencing -- available for healthcare providers through select pilot programs.

The new base station is the first medical alert system with an interactive touchscreen -- which features the company's MobileVitals® telehealth solution for both patients and providers -- as well as unique ways for providers to engage with their patients, and for patients to engage more fully in their own health and well-being.

The MobileVitals platform gives healthcare providers the capability to provide patients with the benefits of traditional remote patient monitoring for the reimbursable home health period, using a combination of the company's MobileVitals telehealth solution with third party clinical dashboards.

Following the reimbursable period, patients have the opportunity to keep the telehealth equipment and shift to monitoring their own vital signs -- allowing healthcare providers to essentially step out of the clinical care process -- while giving patients the tools they need to engage more fully in their own care.

In initial pilot programs with healthcare providers, MobileHelp found that patients monitored under traditional telehealth structure are ideally suited for this blended type of solution. The basic clinical knowledge patients receive during the 30 to 90-day home health period while using the MobileVitals system (includes weight scale, blood pressure cuff and/or pulse oximeter), provide a natural transition to self-monitoring.

"We routinely hear from healthcare providers that after the billable episode has expired, patients become anxious about losing the continuous medical oversight they receive when they are remotely monitored by clinicians," said Chris A. Otto, SVP of the MobileHelp Healthcare Division. "Our solution provides the same benefits as traditional remote patient monitoring, but with the unique advantage of allowing patients to keep the equipment on a private pay basis, to continue self-monitoring their own health with access to emergency help if needed."

The touch screen tablet will also allow patients to engage in their health in new ways, through access to the following product solutions from the company -- all delivered over the tablet's advanced 4G LTE cellular network connection:

Video: Giving consumers the capability to interact directly with healthcare providers or loved ones, the video functionality is a key component of the tablet's telehealth aspects;

Medication reminders: Allows customers along with their authorized caregivers or family members to manage their medications, with the capability to add new prescription information, set and change medication schedules, and push out a medication reminder alert;

Activity tracking: This application utilizes the MobileHelp Fall Button™ and tracks the customer's activity levels on a daily, weekly, monthly and even yearly basis -- and allows for their comparison over time. Comparing activity levels side-by-side with vital signs such as weight and blood pressure allows consumers to truly monitor the health-related benefits of increased activity levels;

Email: The tablet features easy-to-use email functionality, so users can connect with loves ones or healthcare providers on a regular basis;

Educational resources: Providing access to information, from disease-specific resources to broad-scale nutritional and exercise materials, the tablet allows consumers to acquire personal libraries relevant to their own health goals.

Educational games: In tandem with the educational resources, tablet users have access to games designed to cognitively challenge them.

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp® is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management technology. MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals®.

The company recently announced a new division -- MobileHelp® Healthcare -- to better support its partners in the healthcare space, from home health agencies to managed care organizations (MCOs) to hospitals and ACOs. The new division provides the MobileVitals telehealth solution in combination with clinical dashboard options to help healthcare organizations achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced patient oversight and reduced readmission rates.

