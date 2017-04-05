Collaboration aims to develop IoT solution innovations on top of SAMSUNG ARTIK Smart IoT platform

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Mobiliya, a Dallas-based software engineering company offering device-to-cloud system integration and software development, recently joined the SAMSUNG ARTIK™ Partner Program. The SAMSUNG ARTIK Partner Program provides companies looking to develop IoT solutions access to an ecosystem of partners who bring unique technology and skills leveraging the SAMSUNG ARTIK Smart IoT platform. For customers and developers looking to accelerate the development and deployment of their IoT solution, the program offers services and technologies that can help reduce development time and internal resource requirements saving valuable time during the product development cycle.

Mobiliya has a strong IoT practice that has focused on implementing vertical solutions for growing vertical domains like healthcare, home automation, asset tracking, energy, agriculture, water monitoring and more. Becoming a member of the SAMSUNG ARTIK Partner Program will further boost Mobiliya's reach to even more vertical areas that are growing rapidly.

The SAMSUNG ARTIK Smart IoT platform integrates hardware, software, cloud, security and partner ecosystems in a single offering so that enterprises can reduce the time, cost and risk typically associated with the delivery of complex IoT solutions. Unlike other IoT platforms, the SAMSUNG ARTIK platform makes it easy to build IoT products and services by addressing the complexity of IoT with easy-to-use, open and enterprise-grade APIs, SDKs and tools.

Mobiliya's engineering skillsets in sensors, protocols, gateways and cloud give the brand an edge to comfortably work with SAMSUNG ARTIK™ modules and SAMSUNG ARTIK™ Cloud to solve business problems and innovate on IoT use cases. In addition, Mobiliya -- not being limited to system integration -- also focuses on machine learning and deep learning, which can be applied to an IoT solution as this industry generates a mass amount of data. Leveraging this data for deriving actionable insights is another value Mobiliya will add while working on SAMSUNG ARTIK Smart IoT platform.

"As the newest member of the SAMSUNG ARTIK™ Partner Program, we look forward to working closely with Mobiliya in key vertical industrial and consumer areas. Mobiliya's ability to rapidly develop proof-of-concept implementations built on the SAMSUNG ARTIK Smart IoT platform will reinforce a key benefit of the platform: accelerating time to market. Mobiliya's broad knowledge of putting together edge to cloud solutions is key to helping companies in their architecture, development and deployment of solutions," said Curtis Sasaki, VP of Ecosystem, SAMSUNG Strategy & Innovation Center.

Krish Kupathil, CEO of Mobiliya, added, "We are delighted to be part of the SAMSUNG ARTIK Partner Program, which provides everything an IoT services company like Mobiliya needs -- sensors, cloud and a partner ecosystem. I must say that with our growing network of IoT partners, engaging with SAMSUNG will definitely open new opportunities for us."

About Mobiliya: Mobiliya is a global software engineering company specializing in device-to-cloud system integration and in enabling security for the connected ecosystem. Mobiliya helps organizations, across industry verticals, to address business challenges through next generation of digital transformations using emerging technologies like Internet-of-Things, deep learning and augmented reality along with core software engineering capabilities. Headquartered in Dallas, Tex., the company has global engineering and delivery centers based out of the USA, Canada, India, China and South Korea. For more information, visit www.mobiliya.com