Mobio Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Mobio Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MBO), ("Mobio" or the "Company") today announces that its Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Rathbun, has resigned his position to pursue other interests effective January 31, 2017. Mobio has appointed Sheri Rempel Wennberg as CFO effective February 1, 2017. Mr. Rathbun will assist in a smooth transition of duties to Ms. Rempel and will remain available as a consultant to the Company.

"I would like to thank Kevin for making this transition as smooth as possible and wish him continued success in his future endeavours," said Mobio CEO Laurie Baggio.

Ms. Rempel has more than 25 years of experience with multiple reporting issuers in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal control and corporate finance activities. She is currently CFO of NU2U Resources Inc., Serengeti Resources Inc., and Fantasy 6 Sports Inc., among other companies.

"Sheri is very familiar with our company and the industry within which we work," says Mr. Baggio. "She has proven experience and is an excellent addition to our team."

