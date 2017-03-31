Mobivity Announces Annual Revenue Growth of 83%, Conference Call to Discuss 2016 Annual Results Scheduled for April 4, 2017

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Mobivity Holdings Corp. ( OTCQB : MFON), the provider of SmartSuite, an award-winning mobile marketing and customer engagement platform, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016 ("FY 2016").

2016 Highlights

Successfully deployed our SmartMessenger solution across all 27,000 domestic locations for Subway® restaurants and began international deployments in Canada, Australia, and the U.K.

2016 Revenues were $8.4 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 83%, compared to 2015.

Net cash used in operating activities decreased to $3.0 million through December 31st, 2016, a 25% decrease as compared to $4.0 million during the same period in 2015.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss for 2016 was $3.0 million compared to $3.9 million for 2015, representing an improvement of 23%.

The Company had $2.2 million of cash at December 31, 2016 compared to $634,000 at December 31, 2015.

A key patent was awarded by the USPTO relating to printing dynamic content on receipts.

SmartReceipt® transactions in 2016 rose to more than 879 million, a 114% increase as compared to 2015.

Subscribers to Mobivity powered mobile marketing campaigns grew to 7.4 million unique consumers in 2016, an increase of more than 96% compared to 2015.

Mobivity powered more than 450 million mobile marketing messages in 2016, an increase of 215% over 2015.

"2016 was an extremely busy year for our team as we continued our obsession with cracking the code on achieving the same shopping cart visibility to offline brick and mortar marketers, traditionally only afforded to e-commerce brands such as Amazon, and bringing personalized targeted marketing to the other 93% of commerce carried out in the US that isn't conducted online," said Dennis Becker, Mobivity CEO. He added, "As we've made our way through thousands of new deployments of our services, we're focused on unlocking valuable purchase data from merchants' point-of-sale systems and using that information to create targeted, personalized messaging experiences for our customers resulting in higher sales."

Mr. Becker continued, "This past year marks several key growth milestones that are predominantly a result of what we believe marked an inflection point to our business beginning just a short year ago. The tailwinds created by our highly visible national rollout with Subway® in December of 2015, and our recent expansion with Baskin-Robbins, have greatly enhanced the awareness of our technology, not only to the restaurant space but to other large verticals such as the personal care and retail industries. All of this progress means that we are now selling a broader product across several vertical markets and with global reach. Keep in mind that we have accomplished all of this in 2016 with 25% less cash used in operating activities than 2015."

Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results

Revenues for FY 2016 were $8,433,000, representing an increase of 83% compared to $4,619,000 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 ("FY 2015"). The increase in FY 2016 is primarily attributable to the addition of new programs with Subway® and Baskin-Robbins.

Gross margins decreased to 75% in FY 2016 compared to 77% in FY 2015. Operating expenses (excluding goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges) for FY 2016 were $11,846,000 compared to $9,797,000 in FY 2015. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to increases in personnel related expenses in sales and marketing ($887,000 or 21%) and engineering, research, and development costs ($984,000 or 135%) in FY 2016 compared to FY 2015. Net loss for FY 2016 was $(9,547,000), or $(0.29) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(6,133,000), or $(0.23) per diluted share in FY 2015. Impairment charges in FY 2016 were $3,932,000 compared to $21,000 in FY 2015.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss, a non-GAAP metric (see note on non-GAAP Measurements) was $(2,991,000) for FY 2016 as compared to $(3,861,000) for FY 2015. The Company had $2.2 million of cash at December 31, 2016 compared to $634,000 at December 31, 2015.

Non-GAAP Measurements

This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

MOBIVITY HOLDINGS, INC. ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET INCOME (LOSS) AND

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, $000s except EPS 2016 2015 Net income (loss) (9,514 ) $ (6,133 ) Depreciation and amortization 709 362 Gain on change in fair value of derivatives - (43 ) Non-cash stock issued for services - 363 Non-cash stock compensation expense 1,599 1,660 Non-cash excess fair value of warrants 208 - Non-cash impairment of intangibles and goodwill 3,932 21 Non-cash gain on adjustment in contingent consideration - (90 ) Interest income, net 75 (1 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) (2,991 ) $ (3,861 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 32,797,631 26,684,927 Non-GAAP adjusted EPS (0.09 ) $ (0.14 )

Mobivity Holdings Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 2015 Revenues Revenues $ 8,432,616 $ 4,618,988 Cost of revenues 2,096,392 1,066,669 Gross margin 6,336,224 3,552,319 Operating expenses General and administrative 4,385,763 4,555,895 Sales and marketing 5,038,041 4,150,793 Engineering, research, and development 1,712,750 728,741 Depreciation and amortization 709,456 361,840 Total operating expenses 11,846,010 9,797,269 Loss from operations (5,509,786 ) (6,244,950 ) Other income/(expense) Interest income 2,780 1,540 Interest expense (77,361 ) (847 ) Goodwill Impairment (2,247,447 ) - Intangible asset impairment (1,684,203 ) (21,188 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - 42,659 Gain on Debt Extinguishment - - Gain (loss) on adjustment in contingent consideration - 89,740 Foreign currency gain 1,556 - Total other income/(expense) (4,004,675 ) 111,904 Loss before income taxes (9,514,461 ) (6,133,046 ) Income tax expense - - Net loss $ (9,514,461 ) $ (6,133,046 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (32,999 ) - Comprehensive loss $ (9,547,460 ) $ (6,133,046 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average number of shares during the period - basic and diluted 32,797,631 26,684,927