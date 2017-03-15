Mobivity Joins Early Access Program From Google To Bring RCS Messaging To Businesses

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Mobivity Holdings Corp. ( OTCQB : MFON), the provider of SmartSuite, an award-winning mobile marketing and customer engagement platform, announced today they are joining a new early access program for RCS (Rich Communications services) business messaging from Google. The new program, designed for brand marketers, will help businesses upgrade their mobile messaging from SMS to RCS, delivering more detailed and actionable messages to customers, including rich media, suggested actions, one-touch buttons, and enhanced analytic features.

The new program, announced this month at Mobile World Congress, enables Mobivity to work closely with both Google and Mobivity's clients -- including Subway® restaurants, Sonic® Drive-in (SONC), and Baskin-Robbins -- to ensure service adoption and to improve the overall customer messaging experience.

The enhanced data analytics and CRM integration of this new service will provide powerful insights into customer interaction and behavior. However, it is Mobivity's access to point-of-sale (POS) data, and the ability to connect digital messaging to real world purchases -- including basket-level detail at scale -- that makes this indispensable for marketers. Mobivity is already influencing millions of transactions each month through its mobile messaging programs, powered by POS data. Adding RCS messaging will take personalized messaging for the customer to a whole new level.

"We are excited to be partnering with Google on this initiative," says Dennis Becker, CEO at Mobivity. "RCS will give brands the ability to engage with customers by making their mobile messaging programs more personalized, which has been shown to greatly increase consumer satisfaction and result in greater marketing efficiency for brands."

About Mobivity

Mobivity helps restaurant, retail, and personal care brands grow their business by increasing customer frequency, engagement, and spend. Mobivity's SmartSuite of products -- SmartMessenger, including RCS, SmartReceipt®, and SmartAnalytics -- allow brands to unlock the power of customer, employee, and POS data like never before. This creates a closed-loop marketing solution that provides SmartDATA-driven insights, attributions, and validation -- at scale -- to continually adapt and provide more personalized, relevant, localized, and targeted customer communications. Mobivity clients include Subway®, Sonic® Drive-In, Chick-fil-A, and Baskin-Robbins. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.