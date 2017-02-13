Mocana Announces Planned Support of Infineon OPTIGA Trusted Platform Module 2.0

Support for Infineon OPTIGA TPM 2.0 Chipset Planned for Second Half of 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Mocana Corporation, a leading provider of mission-critical security solutions for embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its planned support for the Infineon OPTIGA™ Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 by the second half of 2017. TPM is an international standard for a secure cryptoprocessor that is designed to secure hardware by integrating cryptographic keys into devices. Mocana's support for the TPM 2.0 standard will allow industrial and electronics manufacturers to make their devices more secure while simplifying the integration and shortening software development time.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Infineon to unlock the benefits of TPM 2.0 for our joint customers by tying the hardware-based root of trust to applications," said Bill Diotte, CEO of Mocana. "Integrating our IoT Security Platform with Infineon's OPTIGA™ TPM 2.0 chipset will enable customers to make their devices trustworthy and enable secure device-to-cloud communications that is powering the new digital manufacturing wave."

Mocana already supports the Infineon OPTIGA™ TPM 1.2, and customers will be able to easily upgrade to the TPM 2.0 standard via the Mocana trust engine abstraction layer. Mocana's integration with TPM 2.0 will support all of the core TPM 2.0 features, including:

Creating a device-specific trust anchor using the TPM 2.0 chip as the root of trust

Protecting keys used for data confidentiality and integrity

Automated X.509 certificate management with support for SCEP and EST protocols

Mandatory symmetric and asymmetric algorithms (ECC P256, ECC BN256, AES 128, AES 256, SHA 2) to improve the level of security

API abstraction layer (for C and Java applications) to simplify and accelerate software development

Integration with standard communication protocols, such as SSL, SSH and IPsec, for secure device-to-cloud transport

Support for Linux and Windows operating systems and real-time operating systems (RTOS)

Infineon is recognized as the world's leading supplier of security solutions for Trusted Computing. Infineon's OPTIGA™ TPM 2.0 offers a series of standardized security controllers to harden embedded security of IoT devices and systems. Simple integration for Windows, Linux and derivative systems, as well as a wide variety of custom features and certification management tools, mean that a range of applications, personal records services and industrial IoT devices can now integrate security features at every stage of the development process. Users of the Mocana IoT Security Platform will be able to easily access a wide variety of Infineon OPTIGA™ custom features and certificate management tools.

"Although TPMs are in just about every enterprise-grade PC, taking advantage of their abilities has not been easy for many industrial device manufacturers because of the complexity inherent in the system," said Steve Hanna, Senior Principal of Infineon Technologies. "Throughout the last year, our partnership with Mocana has helped us create the most comprehensive industrial IoT security platform, giving our customers the ability to utilize the full features of TPMs to build unparalleled trust in IoT devices from the ground up."

TPM's technical specification was written by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG), a computer industry consortium. International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standardized the specification as ISO/IEC 11889 in 2009.

About Mocana

Founded in 2002, Mocana Corporation provides mission-critical IoT security solutions for embedded systems and the Internet of Things. The company's software is used by hundreds of companies to secure millions of devices, controllers and embedded systems. Its comprehensive device-to-cloud platform is designed to operate across complex, multi-vendor, multi-technology environments where performance and security are mission-critical. www.mocana.com

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2016 fiscal year (ending September 30), the company reported sales of about Euro 6.5 billion with some 36,000 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com

