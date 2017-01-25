Mocana CEO to Discuss Cybersecurity Risks for the Internet of Things

Bill Diotte and a panel of industry leaders to examine the impact of the Internet of Things on securing mission-critical infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Mocana Corporation, one of the leading providers of security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that CEO Bill Diotte will speak at the 15th annual Cleantech Forum in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 25 at 11:15 a.m. PST.

"Connecting billions of IoT devices to the Internet opens up new vectors of cyber attack on mission-critical infrastructure for utilities, transportation, smart cities, manufacturing and healthcare," said Bill Diotte, CEO, Mocana. "A new IoT security approach is needed to ensure that communication between the devices, gateways and clouds is protected and trusted."

What: Cybersecurity: Opportunities & Obstacles panel at the Cleantech Forum San Francisco

Where: Park 55 San Francisco Hotel, San Francisco

When: 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. PST, Wednesday, January 25

The Cleantech Forum brings together clean technology's most influential and innovative leaders -- corporate executives, start-up and growth company CEO's, investors and government agencies -- from around the world.

With a proven and comprehensive IoT security solution for embedded systems, Mocana helps companies to install trust into endpoints, gateways and the cloud with its device-to-cloud software architecture. More than two hundred companies depend on Mocana to protect critical infrastructure for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, government, smart cities, telecommunications, utilities, healthcare and computing.

About Mocana Corporation

Founded in 2002, Mocana Corporation provides mission-critical IoT security solutions for embedded systems and the Internet of Things. The company's software is used by hundreds companies to secure millions of devices, controllers and embedded systems. Its comprehensive device-to-cloud platform is designed to operate across complex, multi-vendor environments where performance and security are mission-critical. www.mocana.com