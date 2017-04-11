Mocana CEO William Diotte to Deliver Opening Keynote on Industrial IoT Device Security and Trust at IoT DevCon 2017

Security Company Will Demonstrate Industry's Only Full Stack Industrial IoT Security Platform Used by Hundreds of Industrial and IoT Device Manufacturers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Mocana Corporation, a leading provider of mission-critical IoT security solutions, today announced that CEO William Diotte will deliver the opening keynote at IoT DevCon 2017 on the challenges of defending against modern cyber attacks and the importance of shifting the focus from "device security" to "device trust." The company will also demonstrate its Mocana IoT Security Platform, the only full-stack security platform for mission-critical industrial IoT devices and infrastructure.

"Today's hackers have a growing number of angles from which they can attack industrial control systems, smart city and building devices, mission-critical systems and connected vehicles. The increased vulnerability means that organizations need to look beyond traditional, convenient methods of security and harden every part of the network -- including endpoints, gateways and cloud servers," said William Diotte, CEO of Mocana. "Developers creating applications and services for the IoT can no longer afford to bolt on security as an afterthought; trust must be embedded at the beginning of device and application lifecycles."

Keynote and expo details:

What: "Shifting the IoT Mindset from Security to Trust"

Where: Mission City Ballroom, Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California

When: April 26, 2017, 9:30 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. PDT

Mocana Expo Location: Booth G-8

Mocana provides an end-to-end security solution for industrial IoT and embedded devices that improves the safety and reliability of systems. Built to secure mission-critical devices and create trusted connections between the cloud, IoT gateways and connected devices, Mocana's IoT Security Platform is used to secure infrastructure for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, defense, smart buildings, smart cities, healthcare and networking and government agencies.

The digitization of businesses and explosive proliferation of IoT devices has created new challenges and opportunities for developers, managers and engineers across a variety of services and industries. IoT DevCon is a premier place for IoT vendors and software development professionals to discuss the future of IoT and IoT technologies.

Founded in 2002, Mocana Corporation provides mission-critical IoT security solutions for embedded systems and the Internet of Things. The company's software is used by hundreds companies to secure millions of devices, controllers and embedded systems. Its comprehensive device-to-cloud platform is designed to operate across complex, multi-vendor environments where safety and reliability are mission-critical. www.mocana.com