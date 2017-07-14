Mocana CTO to Speak about Cybersecurity at the Industrial IoT Conference 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - Mocana Corporation, the leading provider of mission-critical IoT security solutions for industrial control systems and the Internet of Things, today announced that Dean Weber, CTO at Mocana, will be speaking about the important role of cybersecurity in protecting critical infrastructure and industrial control systems at the Industrial IoT Conference 2017, collocated with the IoT Evolution Expo.

The Industrial IoT Conference, in partnership with the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), will cover the critical issues faced by companies looking to integrate IoT solutions into their manufacturing processes.

Mocana provides a comprehensive IoT security solution for embedded systems and industrial devices. Hundreds of industrial automation and manufacturing companies use Mocana's IoT security platform to defend against cyber attacks and maintain safety and uptime. The company's IoT Security Platform is deployed across a variety of critical infrastructure sectors, including manufacturing, communications, defense, energy, transportation, and healthcare.

What: Mocana will be speaking and demonstrating its IoT Security Platform at the Industrial IoT Conference 2017

Speaking: Dean Weber, CTO speaking about Securing the Industrial IoT, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 1:30-2:15 p.m. PT

Demonstration: Trusted Computing Group Booth #307, IoT Evolution Expo Floor, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 11:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.; and Thursday, July 20, 2017, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PT

Where: The Industrial IoT Conference 2017, Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Companies interested in meeting with Mocana at the Industrial IoT Conference or IoT Evolution Expo should visit: https://www.mocana.com/meet-mocana-at-an-event.

About Mocana Corporation

Founded in 2002, Mocana provides mission-critical IoT security solutions for embedded systems, industrial controls and the Internet of Things (IoT). Our proven cybersecurity software goes beyond traditional security approaches by making IoT and ICS devices trustworthy and enabling secure device-to-cloud communications. Mocana's full-stack platform operates across complex, multi-vendor environments where performance and security are critical to ensuring safety and reliability. Hundreds of industrial and IoT companies depend on Mocana's military-grade technology to protect millions of IoT devices, controllers and embedded systems. www.mocana.com