Mocana Joins EdgeX Foundry to Ensure Framework Interoperability and Industrial-Grade IoT Security

Company Joins 40 IoT Companies to Build an Open IoT Framework that Provides Interoperability, Security and Standardization

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Mocana Corporation, a leading provider of mission-critical IoT security solutions for the digital industrial ecosystem, today announced it has joined Dell, AMD, Canonical and 40 other companies as founding members of EdgeX Foundry. This latest project out of The Linux Foundation is building an open framework for IoT edge computing and an ecosystem of interoperable components. As a member, Mocana will integrate its IoT Security Platform into EdgeX Foundry to provide customers with a strong embedded security option when designing and developing IoT solutions based on the EdgeX framework.

"While the interoperability of IoT solutions is important to speed development and innovation, these systems must be designed and integrated in a way that ensures device trustworthiness, data privacy, and system safety and reliability," said William Diotte, CEO of Mocana. "The industry-led standardization and common practices that will come from EdgeX Foundry will accelerate the development of innovative IoT solutions by reducing interoperability and support issues."

Designed to run on any hardware or operating system with any application environment, the EdgeX framework will make connected devices, applications and services compatible, across a wide range of use cases. The open architecture will provide operations customers with the ability to:

Standardize on a single overall interoperability foundation across the edge of the IoT solution stack, reducing support costs.

Remove risk and fear associated with potentially making the wrong choice and being locked into a single solution or tool chain that will not scale over time to meet their needs.

Choose from a wide range of vendors and system integrators based on their specific needs, knowing that the overall system will function. This simplified build vs. buy analysis allows them to focus on true value.

Know the architecture will scale based on both current and future needs of their systems.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mocana as part of the EdgeX Foundry community as a founding member. Mocana brings its deep experience in cybersecurity to the community," said Philip DesAutels, Senior Director of IoT at The Linux Foundation. "The Mocana IoT Security Platform, one of the most widely used security software platforms for industrial controls and IoT, will integrate seamlessly with the EdgeX Foundry framework to make it easy to embed strong security into IoT devices and industrial control systems."

To find out more about how Mocana hardens IoT devices and drives trust in mission-critical infrastructure, visit www.mocana.com.

For more information on EdgeX Foundry including how to participate, please visit www.edgexfoundry.org.

About Mocana

Founded in 2002, Mocana provides mission-critical IoT security solutions for embedded systems, industrial controls and the Internet of Things (IoT). Our proven cybersecurity software goes beyond traditional security approaches by making IoT and ICS devices trustworthy and enabling secure device-to-cloud communications. Mocana's full-stack platform operates across complex, multi-vendor environments where performance and security are critical to ensuring safety and reliability. Hundreds of industrial and IoT companies depend on Mocana's military-grade technology to protect millions of IoT devices, controllers and embedded systems. www.mocana.com