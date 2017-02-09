Mocana to Demo Industrial IoT Security Platform at RSA Conference 2017

Expo Attendees Will Discover How Mocana's IoT Security Platform is used to Make Critical Devices and Infrastructure Trustworthy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Mocana Corporation, one of the leading providers of security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that the company will demonstrate its Mocana Security of Things Platform, a full-stack security platform for mission-critical industrial IoT devices and infrastructure, during the RSA Conference at the Moscone Expo Center in San Francisco, on February 13 - 16, 2017.

"Today's sophisticated cyber attacks have shown that the digital world of connected industrial devices is at risk, and a much higher level of security is urgently needed," said Bill Diotte, CEO, Mocana. "In order to deal with increasingly advanced attacks on IoT devices, businesses and organizations must embed stronger security within IoT devices, or risk providing hackers with an open door into their most mission-critical products and services."

What: Mocana Corporation demos the Mocana Security of Things Platform

Where: Booth #N3128, Moscone North Expo Center, San Francisco

When: 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. PST, February 13 - 16, 2017

Mocana provides a comprehensive IoT security solution for embedded systems and industrial devices. The company's Security of Things Platform protects hundreds of millions of devices for industrial manufacturers, aerospace and defense contractors, healthcare, telecom providers, smart cities and government agencies.

The RSA Conference connects top information security professionals and provides a forum to discuss topics and ideas that matter most to the security industry. It is the world's largest information security event series, drawing over 45,000 attendees every year.

Security professionals interested in visiting the expo floor to see Mocana's demonstration can register for the RSA Conference for free by using Mocana's code XE7MCANNA.

About Mocana Corporation

Founded in 2002, Mocana Corporation provides mission-critical IoT security solutions for embedded systems and the Internet of Things. The company's software is used by hundreds companies to secure millions of devices, controllers and embedded systems. Its comprehensive device-to-cloud platform is designed to operate across complex, multi-vendor environments where performance and security are mission-critical. www.mocana.com