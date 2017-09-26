MOD Mission Critical Adds Points of Presence in Paris and Dublin

Offering Best-in-Breed Colocation and IP Services, MOD's International Footprint Now Comprises 30 PoPs Worldwide

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - MOD Mission Critical (MOD), a global Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in Managed IT Services and Managed Colocation solutions, today announces the addition of two new Points of Presence (PoPs) located in the strategic markets of Paris and Dublin. Offering its full suite of best-in-breed colocation and IP services, the expansion into these major global business hubs brings MOD's total number of PoPs to 30 locations.

MOD Mission Critical offers a customer-centric approach and international footprint to provide enterprises with customized solutions to meet their critical business needs. Customers of MOD receive a single bill for all Managed Colocation, Managed Servers, and Managed Hardware Services, and pay only for the space they need with high-bandwidth international connectivity always available. This ensures the best possible performance at the lowest price, without the need for numerous contracts with different MSP vendors for each market.

The new Managed Service PoPs established by MOD Mission Critical in Paris and Dublin complement its established locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe, providing the same robust bandwidth as all other global MOD locations. In addition to Managed Colocation, Servers and Hardware Services, MOD offers Network Services, including IP Transit, Transport Service and Inter-Building Cross-Connect, Managed Hosting, Managed DNS, Managed Proxy and Global IPv4 Services.

"Enterprises seeking flexible, scalable and cost-effective colocation services need a managed services partner with a customer-centric approach and international footprint to provide them with the customized solutions necessary to meet their critical business needs," comments Mike Hollander, Co-Founder and CEO of MOD Mission Critical. "Expanding MOD's network into these rapidly growing managed services markets allows our customers to benefit from advantages such as MOD's per-rack pricing in even more locations. Our rapid growth from eight Managed Service Points of Presence globally just a few years ago to 30 today is a testament to MOD's dedication to providing managed colocation and IP services wherever our customers need to be."

About MOD Mission Critical

MOD Mission Critical (MOD) is a global Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in Managed IT Services and Managed Colocation solutions. MOD goes where our customers are, or want to be. Our growing international footprint includes PoPs in Amsterdam, Ashburn, VA, Barcelona, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Guadalajara, Mexico, Hong Kong, Leeds, UK, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Milan, Mumbai, India, New York, Newport, New Jersey, Orlando, Paris, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Reston, VA, Rome, San Jose, CA, St. Louis, Seattle, Shanghai, Southfield, MI, Tampa, FL, and Toronto. If customers do not see their market listed, please contact MOD and MOD will do its best to accommodate the request. For more information, visit www.modmc.net.