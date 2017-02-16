Model N Announces Howard Dean and Tom Coburn as Keynote Speakers at Rainmaker 2017

Join industry leaders for a thought provoking debate on the future of Healthcare and global businesses at Model N's 13th annual Revenue Management Conference

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Model N, Inc. ( NYSE : MODN), the leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions to life sciences, high tech and manufacturing companies, today announced that former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D) and former Oklahoma Sen. Tom Coburn (R) will keynote at Rainmaker 2017. The annual Revenue Management conference will be held April 24-26, 2017, in Miami, FL, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Howard Dean is best known for his tenure as Governor of Vermont from 1991-2003 and running the Democratic National Committee (DNC). He was a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. presidential election in 2004 during which he pioneered grass roots, internet-based fundraising. Dean founded Democracy for America to help candidates at the local, state and federal levels get elected to office. He is a strong supporter of healthcare reform and universal healthcare. Since retiring from the DNC chair position in 2009, Dean worked in the private sector as an independent consultant for public policy and government affairs. Before entering politics, Dean earned his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1978.

Tom Coburn served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995-2001 and in the U.S. Senate from 2004 - 2014. Sen. Coburn is a physician and previous medical device manufacturer. During his tenure in the House, Coburn wrote and passed legislation to expand seniors' healthcare options, protect access to home healthcare in rural areas and allow Americans to access cheaper medications from Canada and other nations. In addition, Coburn wrote laws intended to prevent the spread of AIDS to infants and to renew and reform federal AIDS care programs. He also served as co-chair of President George W. Bush's Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). While in the Senate, Coburn introduced and successfully pushed through the Insurance Capital Standards Clarification Act of 2014.

During the moderated keynote at the Rainmaker 2017 Conference, Dean and Coburn will discuss the current climate in Washington, D.C., and their perspectives on forthcoming changes to the Healthcare industry and global business environment. Participants will walk away with an understanding of hot topics currently facing the legislature today, new insights on key government initiatives and viewpoints on the imminent impact to high tech and manufacturing companies.

"The healthcare industry in undergoing a significant transformation that will impact MedTech and Pharma companies as well as all Americans. New policies will also affect innovation and international trade in the semiconductor, high tech and manufacturing sectors," said Zack Rinat, founder, executive chairman and CEO of Model N. "Both Dean and Coburn have an understanding of the types of partnerships and compromises that are required to move the country forward, and we look forward to hearing their insights at Model N's 13th annual Rainmaker Conference."

