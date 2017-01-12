Model N Announces Selection by Sesotec GmbH of Revvy CPQ to Enhance Interoperability of Global Back- and Front-Office Systems

With an End-to-End Solution, Sesotec Will Drive Sales Productivity, Accelerate Time-to-Market and Maximize Revenue

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Model N, Inc. ( NYSE : MODN), a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions to life sciences, high tech and manufacturing companies, today announced that its Revvy Configure Price Quote (CPQ) has been selected by Sesotec GmbH, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of product inspection, separation and sorting systems. Sesotec will implement Revvy CPQ with Variant Configuration in SAP® ERP and Salesforce Sales Cloud. With a common information framework across sales, product and engineering, Sesotec aims to improve data accuracy and reporting, shorten sales cycles and maximize revenue.

"Our objective for a CPQ solution was to make selling easier for our sales force and to ensure more accurate offers and quotes. We tested several solutions in an intensive selection process and only Revvy CPQ meets all of our specifications," said Friedrich Kroiss, CIO at Sesotec. "We look forward to working with Model N as it empowers our sales reps to calculate accurate prices and quotes, automates workflows, and provides complete visibility into approval processes across all our teams."

Built on the Salesforce App Cloud platform, Revvy CPQ is part of Model N's Revvy Revenue Management application suite that works with the Salesforce lead-to-cash process by providing enterprise-grade solutions for price, rebate and contract lifecycle management. Revvy CPQ was developed to enable quoting with pricing and product configuration data maintained in SAP ERP, without the cost and complexity associated with application integrations. Revvy CPQ leverages the Variant Configuration in the SAP ERP knowledge base directly to be used in Salesforce lead-to-cash, where Sesotec's sales reps can quickly and easily create complex quotes that mix various products and services. With greater interoperability between its front- and back-office systems, Sesotec will maximize sales productivity by eliminating double entries, accelerate time-to-market for new products with shorter and more efficient approval cycles, and reduce the cost of maintaining consistency across its mission-critical systems with one single entry point.

"Revvy CPQ was designed to help companies like Sesotec leverage SAP ERP and Salesforce lead-to-cash more effectively together, so sales teams can operate at their full potential," said Zack Rinat, founder, executive chairman and CEO, Model N. "We're excited to be working with Sesotec to help them increase sales efficiency, automate workflows and maximize opportunities that will grow their bottom line."

Sesotec develops, manufactures and markets inspection, separation and sorting systems, which are used in processing, packaging and production lines. Its customers often operate in a wide variety of industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, plastics, glass and recycling. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Schönberg, Germany.

About Model N

Model N is a leader in revenue management solutions. Driving mission-critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world's leading brands in life sciences, technology and manufacturing across more than 100 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific, Novartis, Microchip Technology and Fairchild. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

