Model N to Present Global Pricing and Tendering Strategies at Pharma Pricing and Market Access Congress 2017

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Model N, Inc. ( NYSE : MODN), the leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions to life sciences, high tech and manufacturing companies, today announced its bronze sponsorship for the Pharma Pricing and Market Access Congress 2017. The Congress is being held February 22-23, 2017, at the Victoria Park Plaza in London, UK.

Model N brings deep thought leadership and industry expertise and a top-tier pharmaceutical customer roster including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis and others. During the conference, Model N will share industry trends and best practices that are shaping selling and pricing in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, Model N will be at booth #12 to showcase how its Global Pricing Management solution and Global Tender Management solution drive better price decisions and price execution.

"The pharmaceutical industry is going through a transition, with global pricing taking center stage," said Marc Baumgartner, senior vice president and general manager of life sciences at Model N. "Simultaneously, negotiations for prices in different countries are getting more complex. For pharma manufacturers to achieve true global pricing excellence, they need a pricing strategy that anticipates regulatory entanglements and plans for the global impact of country-level price changes."

Failing to manage and understand pricing and tendering processes can translate into revenue loss amounting to tens of millions of dollars. Model N's solutions help global pharmaceutical companies maximize revenues by reducing the risk of price erosion and maintaining compliance.

During the conference, Model N will present alongside customer AstraZeneca, represented by Global Pricing Implementation Director Claire Boskamp, on how life sciences companies can effectively manage and understand pricing on a global level.

Please join Model N and AstraZeneca on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 2:10 p.m. CET for a presentation on "Global Pricing and Tender Management: How Can I Optimize My Commercial Strategy?" or stop by booth #12 for more information.

