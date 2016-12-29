Model N Welcomes Tim Adams to Its Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - December 29, 2016) - Model N, Inc. ( NYSE : MODN), a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions to life sciences, technology and manufacturing companies, today announced that Tim Adams has been appointed to the Model N Board of Directors.

Tim previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Demandware, a leading global provider of cloud-based digital commerce solutions and services, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2016. He has decades of experience leading finance organizations at healthcare and technology companies including athenahealth, Inc., Cytyc Corporation and GTE Internetworking / BBN Planet. Tim also serves on the board of directors for ABILITY Network, a private healthcare technology company.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Tim to the Model N Board of Directors," said Zack Rinat, founder, executive chairman and CEO of Model N. "Tim's experience with both SaaS software and the life sciences industry will help guide Model N to complete our transformation to 100% recurring revenues. Adding an executive of his stature to an already strong independent board is a testament to our commitment to strong corporate governance."

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Model N, a company that is dedicated to innovation and improving revenue management, including quote-to-cash, which is mission critical and a challenge for many companies," said Adams. "I look forward to providing strategic advice to help Model N transform the industry and drive growth."

Adams earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Murray State University and a master's in business administration from Boston University.

About Model N

Model N is a leader in Revenue Management solutions. Driving mission critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world's leading brands in life sciences, technology and manufacturing across more than 100 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Boston Scientific, Novartis, Microchip Technology and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Model N® is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.

Salesforce, Demandware and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/28/11G126192/Images/Tim_Adams-1afd58654e408d8b98bfec13bca2a266.jpg