The Modern Age of Manufacturing in America Will Be on Display at The ASSEMBLY Show 2017 Featuring the Most Innovative Solutions on the Market

Collaborative Robotics, Redesigned Power Tools and more to be Showcased

ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - The next generation of manufacturing technology is here, and The ASSEMBLY Show 2017 is the place to be for everything Industry 4.0 with an informative workshop track dedicated to the topic, and industry leader Faurecia North America's Vice President of Information Technology, Derek Harper delivering a keynote session on the company's own transition into the modern age of manufacturing. The trade show and conference is taking place October 24 - 26, 2017 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

"The ASSEMBLY Show has been a great success, in five years we have grown in both attendees and exhibitors, allowing us to put on a bigger and better show dedicated to the manufacturing industry," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY magazine. "Manufacturing is the fourth largest segment in the U.S. economy and with exhibitors displaying their state-of-the-art equipment, expert speakers delivering timely educational sessions such as collaborative robotics and light weighting in the automobile industry, and colleagues throughout the industry exchanging advice and ideas, the ASSEMBLY Show will be offering many new ways to bring manufacturing back to America."

Innovative presentations on the most relevant news in the industry will be delivered by the companies on the forefront of manufacturing advancements. Exhibitors at the ASSEMBLY Show will display all their best solutions to the issues facing the industry. Several exhibitors will be displaying their collaborative robotics technology including a Dual Armed Robot from EdgeWater Automation and there will be some great new power tools on the show floor from companies such as APEX, which are re-inventing products for better design and better worker productivity. Companies using these tools are now able to gather real time feedback from customers and do rapid prototyping to make the best products for assembly lines.

The ASSEMBLY Show will offer three days of educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies, thousands of industry professionals including buyers and users of assembly equipment, products or services in manufacturing plants, and two exciting networking receptions. In addition, attendees will have access to the QUALITY Show, also featuring cutting edge technology. Registration for the 5th annual ASSEMBLY SHOW is available at www.theassemblyshow.com.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com