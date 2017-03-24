The Modernization of eCOA Technology for Clinical Trials, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - During a live session, mobile health solution expert Mike Hughes, Senior Director of eCOA Solutions from YPrime, will provide a timely update on new industry expectations of eCOA technologies. Next generation eCOA platforms have recently evolved to support sophisticated data collection, simplify management from sponsors and sites, and improve patient compliance.

Topics include:

Modality Options - what is available, how to select for specific study types & which ones have performed well in recent studies

Design, workflow and intuitive navigation that makes it easy for the end user (investigator site) to manage

Functionality that simplifies inventory management, reporting and study visibility from the sponsor's perspective

Features that promote patient compliance and protocol adherence

Join Mike Hughes on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK). For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: The Modernization of eCOA Technology for Clinical Trials

