Modernized multi-purpose hall for Caplan residents

CAPLAN, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects that contribute to the strength and vitality of the region.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, announced that $500,000 in non-repayable financial assistance has been granted to the municipality of Caplan (website in French only).

Caplan's multi-purpose hall is the main gathering place for the region's residents. The funding granted under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will help the municipality renovate and modernize the hall.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

"Community spaces are very important gathering places for our communities. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that contribute to the vitality of our communities and ensure a good quality of life for residents of all ages."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"The financial support we are giving today clearly shows that we are committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine. Community and recreational infrastructure are perfect examples of projects that strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"The financial assistance ensures the success of this wonderful project, which will restore the nobility of this historic building. The renovation and expansion of the multi-purpose hall will provide us with a gathering place that will revitalize our community."

- Lise Castilloux, Mayor of Caplan

