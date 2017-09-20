ModiFace Launches Live 3D Video Hair Color Simulation Using Collaborative Deep Neural Networks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - ModiFace, the leading provider of Augmented Reality technology for the beauty industry, is today announcing a new live video based hair tracking and hair color simulation technology utilizing a patented deep neural network architecture. The new deep learning architecture utilizes a set of collaborative neural networks to detect hair in each video frame and to adjust the coloration of hair in a photo-realistic way. The implementation also utilizes the latest machine learning advances within iOS 11, including CoreML, to provide the fastest and smoothest video transformation experience.

"We have been working on deep learning architectures for a long time now, and recent advances in both the neural network architectures, basic hardware level optimizations, as well as the availability of significant training data, have made photo-realistic video hair tracking and coloration possible," said Parham Aarabi, CEO of ModiFace and Professor at the University of Toronto.

The new patented neural network architecture was trained on 220,000 carefully annotated hair images -- the largest such database in the world. The basic inspiration behind the collaborative neural network architecture was recently published in the IEEE Transactions on Neural Networks and Learning Systems. The new technology is available within ModiFace's popular "Hair Color" app, available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

"We are extremely excited to offer live hair coloration and style alteration to our brand partners. The accuracy and realism of this new technology will forever change how hair color is tried on, explored, and purchased by consumers. We expect the first brands to leverage this technology to launch within the next few months," said Parham Aarabi.

Here is a demo of the live 3D video hair coloration: https://youtu.be/KrswN0jFCwY

The latest deep learning advances by ModiFace are a direct result of a recent $4M investment by the company in AR and AI technologies at the University of Toronto, with various world-leading deep learning University of Toronto researchers joining ModiFace to pursue the development and advancement of AI technologies related to face-based image processing.

Hair Color is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad - http://haircolor.ai

About ModiFace

ModiFace is the leading creator of intelligent augmented reality technology for the beauty industry, providing customizable AR try-on capability for web/ecommerce, mobile, in-store, and messaging. ModiFace's patented technology, which is based on over a decade of research at Stanford University, powers over 200 custom augmented reality apps for beauty brands such as Sephora, Estée Lauder, Allergan, L'Oreal, Unilever, and Coty. For more information, visit http://www.modiface.com.