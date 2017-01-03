ModiFace Launches Universal Software Platform for Smart Mirrors

New augmented reality software platform instantly provides clinical skin analysis, skin visualization, beauty product recommendation, and live makeup simulation for smart mirrors

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 3, 2017) - ModiFace, the leading provider of intelligent augmented technology for the beauty and medical industries, is today announcing the launch of a new software platform for smart mirrors. Based on years of smart mirror development by ModiFace, the new software platform works with most smart mirror manufacturers and provides a universal capability for beauty assessment and simulation using ModiFace's patented technology. The new mirror platform includes:

ModiFace's scientifically validated Skin AI skin analysis technology

A new lens distortion feature that compensates for lens misalignment and distortions that are common in most smart mirror cameras

Dynamic lighting technology which automatically provides the ideal lighting condition for every simulation

ModiFace's industry-leading live video makeup and skin-care simulation technology, which currently powers visualization mirrors for more than 70 global beauty brands including Sephora, Amore Pacific and Allergan

"In recent years, we have seen significant interest in smart mirrors for both retail and in-home settings. While smart mirror hardware has come in different configurations, sizes and variations, we believe there is a unique opportunity to make ModiFace's industry leading intelligent augmented reality technology the engine that will power most smart mirrors on the market. This will provide immediate benefit to hardware manufacturers, as well as a variety of hardware options for beauty brands who wish to use ModiFace's best-in-class visualization software," said Dr. Parham Aarabi, CEO of ModiFace.

ModiFace's new software platform supports all popular OS's including Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android as well as a variety of hardware manufacturers. In addition to the new software platform, ModiFace will also be showcasing a prototype smart mirror (ModiFace Mirror Version 3.0) that exemplifies the capabilities of the new platform.

ModiFace's new software will be available for testing and preview at CES starting on January 5th at booth 26621 in Tech East-LVCC South Hall and will be at the Beauty Tech Summit.

For more information about ModiFace's technology and partnerships, please email info@modiface.com

About ModiFace

ModiFace is the leading creator of intelligent augmented reality technology for the beauty industry, providing customizable AR try-on capability for web/ecommerce, mobile, in-store, and messaging. ModiFace's patented technology, which is based on over a decade of research at Stanford University, powers over 200 custom augmented reality apps for beauty brands such as Allergan, L'Oréal, Unilever, Yves Rocher, and Sephora. For more information, visit http://www.modiface.com.