MODIO Addresses Leading Guestroom Complaint

K.R. Moeller Associates Ltd. (KRM), a global developer and manufacturer of sound masking technology, today announced the launch of MODIO, a sound masking device specifically designed for hotel guest rooms. MODIO provides a solution to one of the most common hotel guest complaints: noise.

MODIO addresses the hotel noise problem using a sound similar to soft airflow. It covers up intruding noises or reduces their disruptive impact by minimizing the amount of change between volume peaks and the guest room's baseline background sound level. In the past, guests tried unsuccessfully to use the HVAC system, 'white noise' apps or other gadgets in this manner.

Prior to MODIO's launch, KRM successfully implemented its commercial sound masking system, LogiSon Acoustic Network, in properties for Hilton, Marriott, Fairmont, The Ritz Carlton, and Dream Hotel, as well as the Roxy Hotel (formerly Tribeca Grand) and Fogo Island Inn. Although feedback from both hotel guests and managers who experienced the technology was overwhelmingly positive, the company decided to go back to the drawing board to integrate what they had learned into a new product specifically designed for hotel guest rooms.

KRM developed the LogiSon system with office applications in mind. Prior to MODIO, the company often had to get creative with installation techniques in order to handle all of the unique environments presented by the hospitality industry. MODIO is a commercial-grade device that is as easy for guests to use and as effective at covering noise as the LogiSon system, but only takes minutes to install - meaning no lost room night.

Niklas Moeller, Vice President, KRM, underlines the importance of offering a commercial-grade masking system. "It's vital that the sound be properly generated, adjusted via effective volume and frequency controls, and produced over a high-quality loudspeaker. Introducing a poor-quality sound will irritate rather than help the guest," said Moeller. "Other approaches haven't caught on, because they simply can't do the job," he added.

Noise presents a significant operational and consumer issue for hotel owners, operators and guests. In 2011, a survey from JD Power (North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Survey) ranked noise at the top of the list of complaints industry wide.

"Many hotel guest rooms exhibit the type of acoustic conditions we've successfully addressed in offices over the last forty years," said Moeller. "Basically, their low ambient level makes it very easy for occupants to hear noises occurring in other areas, whether it's from a conversation, television or telephone, mechanical or plumbing equipment, car or airplane traffic, the hotel's pool or bar. These noises irritate guests and disrupt their sleep."

Hotel owners/operators can choose to install MODIO in one or a few rooms with consistent noise problems, or in every room to prevent unforeseen complaints. The device quickly mounts to the back of any flat screen TV using standard VESA brackets, to furniture or the wall, allowing installation to be handled by the hotel maintenance staff in approximately 10 minutes.

MODIO's location also means the device is virtually hidden and ensures the masking sound is evenly diffused into the bed area and across the room.

The sound spectrum - or 'curve' - MODIO produces is specifically engineered to balance acoustic control and occupant comfort. The company recommends customizing the curve to each guest room using specialized software and a sound analyzer, a service offered by MODIO representatives. However, in cases where this option is not feasible, a default setting can be used, which still delivers industry-leading masking performance in guest rooms.

Instructions on the control pad and in the guest services guide tell guests about the purpose and use of this amenity. The dial on the control pad allows an occupant to set their room's background sound level according to personal preference or as needed to cover disturbances. "These days, a dial might seem low-tech, but it makes MODIO easy for all guests to use," said Moeller. "There's no need to fuss with pairing to a mobile app. It also prevents guests from having to look at a blue-light emitting device, a known sleep disruptor."

"Guest feedback to our technology is very positive," said Moeller. "They like the feature, feel it works well, and perceive it as an amenity. It also shows a proactive approach to dealing with noise in that the hotel is addressing it before it becomes a problem. It's much better to prevent a complaint in the first place than try to fix it later," he added.

MODIO is certified for use in commercial applications in numerous regions around the world including North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Southeast Asia. The device is covered by a 5-year warranty. Patents are pending.

