ModSquad Hires Chief Marketing Officer, Amy Kennedy

20-Year Marketing Veteran With Retail, Consumer and Tech Expertise Becomes Company's First CMO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - ModSquad, the on-demand digital engagement services company, is proud to announce Amy Kennedy has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Amy will lead all aspects of marketing including branding, digital and inbound marketing, public relations and events.

"We are extremely excited to have Amy join our team because she has an incredible track record with big global consumer brands and startups that have become household names," said Amy Pritchard, founder and CEO of ModSquad. "Amy has the industry knowledge and expertise to evangelize our ModSourcing services while ensuring we stay true to our core values of quality on-demand services."

Since 2006, Amy has been at the helm of small, mid-size and global companies leading integrated digital and traditional marketing programs that have been instrumental in growing revenue and fortifying customer relationships. She has been responsible for strategy, program execution and management of marketing, social media and call center teams. Prior to ModSquad, Amy owned a successful business providing CMO and advisory services on an interim basis to startups including Urban Remedy, Schoola and Pique Tea. Previously, Amy was the CMO at Ebates and Wine.com. She came to build and lead these marketing organizations after eight years with Gap Inc. in various branding and marketing roles including head of marketing for oldnavy.com. Amy's early career included marketing for McKinsey & Company and media planning and strategy at Deutsch Inc. and Saatchi & Saatchi for P&G brands, Sara Lee/Playtex Apparel, Delta Air Lines, IKEA and Tanqueray Gin. She graduated cum laude from Georgetown University and holds a Harvard MBA.

For ModSquad, Amy's focus will be on expanding global awareness of ModSquad services, ModSourcing, by driving leads, developing vertical marketing initiatives across traditional and digital channels, establishing PR programs and strategic events.

"ModSquad is the best partner a company can have for quality customer engagement and I want to help more businesses tap into what we can do," said Kennedy. "It is incredibly impressive the growth and profitability the company has had for 10 years; and with the marketing programs planned, we can accelerate business growth internationally and expand into new industry markets."

Additional Resources

Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube

About ModSquad

ModSquad is a global provider of on-demand digital engagement services, known as ModSourcing: outsourcing MODernized. Our experienced professionals engage your customers and communities on a personal level across online, mobile, ecommerce, in-game, application, and social media channels. ModSquad offers expert-level service in customer support, moderation, social, and community. We've strategized, designed, and delivered digital initiatives for clients in more than 70 countries, with the capacity to respond in 50+ languages and dialects. We are the Mods!