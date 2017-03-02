ModSquad Selects Austin, Texas for New Operations Center

Company Expansion is the Result of Increasing Demand for Its Digital Customer Service and Moderation Expertise

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - ModSquad, the on-demand digital engagement services company, is the latest business to open an operation center in Austin, Texas. Home to Dell, Spacetime Studios, Yeti Coolers, and many other innovative companies, Austin offers ModSquad the ideal mix of economic, talent sourcing, lifestyle, and community benefits.

Since 2007, brands and creative agencies have turned to ModSquad to engage with their customers, audiences, and communities across online, mobile, e-commerce, in-game, in-app, and social media channels. The company services clients through its extensive global network of "Mods," which is comprised of 10,000+ independent moderators, customer support agents, community managers, and social media managers. Supporting the Mods are more than 300 employees in the United States and the United Kingdom, working from home offices and in ModSquad's operations centers in California and Northern Ireland. To support its continuous growth, ModSquad chose Austin for its newest expansion. The office will be home base for employees in its services and business operations.

"Austin is a business-friendly hub with vibrant tech, video game, and e-commerce sectors, and we've been considering an expansion here for quite some time," said Amy Pritchard, CEO of ModSquad. "We already have a number of clients and employees based in Austin and we're excited to have an even larger and more involved presence now."

The Austin operations will be located in the Edgar Perry House located at 1611 West Ave., in Judges Hill neighborhood. The official opening of the office is planned for May 2017. For information on career opportunities with ModSquad in Austin, please visit our careers page.

Company Debut at 2017 SXSW Interactive

An interactive services company in its own right, ModSquad will be participating in the 2017 South by Southwest (SXSW) conference's trade show from March 12-15. Learn about the company's rich history, from building successful digital brands for consumer companies, notable politicians, and gaming giants to today's efforts at modernize customer engagement. Stop by booth #523 in the Austin Convention Center to meet representatives from the gaming, services, and community moderation teams.

