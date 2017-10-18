Moleculin Announces 14 Qualified Clinical Sites Requesting Participation in Annamycin Trial

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., ( NASDAQ : MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced that 14 qualified cancer clinics have requested to participate in its clinical trial to study Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ("AML").

"We've had a very positive response from the hematology oncology community," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. "With little to no cardiotoxicity and a structure that has been shown to avoid the multidrug resistance mechanisms that often defeat the current first line standard of care for AML, a number of clinicians recognize that Annamycin could provide a second chance to patients who have run out of options."

Mr. Klemp continued: "We are pleased to have so many sites express interest in this trial, as it should help improve our chances for timely patient recruitment. In addition, seven of these interested sites are in Poland where we believe we will have access to a higher percentage of patients who are what we call 'treatment naive', meaning they have not been subjected to any experimental therapies before entering our trial."

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Our lead product candidate is Annamycin, an anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML. We also have two preclinical small molecule portfolios in development, one of which is focused on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the recruitment of the patient's own immune system. The other portfolio targets the metabolism of tumors.

