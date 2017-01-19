Moleculin Announces Expanded Scientific Advisory Board

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., ( NASDAQ : MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a preclinical pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, many of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced that Drs. Sandra Silberman and Paul Waymack have joined the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The Company's current SAB also includes Dr. Waldemar Priebe (Chair) and Dr. Madeleine Duvic.

Moleculin's Chairman and CEO, Walter Klemp, commented, "We are pleased to have attracted Drs. Sandra Silberman and Paul Waymack to our distinguished team of scientific advisors and look forward to their contributions. We strongly believe that enlisting and consulting with highly competent scientific advisors, especially as we enter into a critical period, is key to our future success. We have already been working closely with both of these advisors in our preparation of our IND submission for Annamycin and it's an honor to have them now formally join our SAB. Clearly their deep scientific expertise at large pharmaceutical companies, top Universities and hospitals, as well as their contacts and overall knowledge base will be extremely helpful."

Dr. Silberman's career in clinical development began at Pfizer, Inc., where she oversaw the initiation of Tarceva ™ clinical trials. She then led the global development of Gleevec® at Novartis. Sandra was the first Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head in Oncology at Eisai, a role in which she advanced five original compounds into Phases I through III, gaining the first approval for Eisai's proprietary drug, Halavan®. Subsequently, she served as a senior advisor to a number of biopharmaceutical companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Imclone, Roche, and numerous biotech companies as an independent industry consultant. She joined Quintiles in 2009 as the Vice President of Oncology and Global Head of Translational Medicine in the newly formed Innovation division, overseeing drug development and novel technologies for new partnerships with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Sandra earned her B.A., Sc.M. and Ph.D. from the Johns Hopkins University School of Arts and Sciences, School of Public Health and School of Medicine, respectively. Her major focus of investigation and doctoral thesis was in the burgeoning area of tumor immunology. She received her M.D. from Cornell University Medical College, completing a postdoctoral training and her fellowship in hematology/oncology at the Brigham & Women's and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. She continued to do research in tumor immunology with a clinical investigator award from the NIH and became an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School. She then served as an attending physician at Yale University Hospital. Sandra has continued in clinical practice throughout her career in industry, and is currently an attending physician in the Hematology/Oncology clinic at the Duke VA in Durham, NC.

Dr. Waymack has served as CMO of Kitov Pharmaceuticals since July 2013 and brings over 20 years' experience in the biopharmaceutical field. A former academic transplant surgeon and FDA medical officer, Dr. Waymack has over 20 years' experience as a drug development consultant for major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Roche, Pharmacia, Warner Lambert and Searle. During his 10-year academic career, Dr. Waymack published over 100 scientific essays, mainly in the fields of prostaglandins and immunology. In addition, he was commissioned and served as a Major in the US Army Medical Corps in the position of Chief of Surgical Research at the Institute for Surgical Research. Paul was also an Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch and at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Our lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase I/II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML. We also have two pre-clinical small molecule portfolios, one of which is focused on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the recruitment of the patient's own immune system. The other portfolio targets the metabolism of tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

