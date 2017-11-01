Moleculin Announces MD Anderson has Filed an IND with the FDA on its Drug WP1066 for the Treatment of Brain Tumors

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., ( NASDAQ : MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced that responses to U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") requests for additional information relating to the physician-sponsored Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to study WP1066 as a potential treatment for brain tumors have been submitted.

"We have been working closely with MD Anderson to help them respond to questions from the FDA," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. "A favorable response from the FDA on this request for IND would mean we will have two distinctly different potential cancer drugs in clinic, both Annamycin and WP1066."

As the Company has disclosed previously, the physician-sponsored IND had been placed on clinical hold pending satisfactory responses to questions provided by the FDA. An MD Anderson physician is planning to conduct a Phase 1 clinical trial to study WP1066 in patients with glioblastoma or melanoma that has metastasized to the brain. Standard FDA procedure is to respond to such IND submissions within 30 days.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Our lead product candidate is Annamycin, an anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML. We also have two preclinical small molecule portfolios in development, one of which is focused on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the recruitment of the patient's own immune system. The other portfolio targets the metabolism of tumors.

