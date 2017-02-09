Moleculin Announces Pricing of $5 Million Underwritten Public Offering

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., ( NASDAQ : MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a preclinical pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, many of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of securities for gross proceeds of approximately $5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company.

The offering is comprised of 3,710,000 units, priced at a public offering price of $1.35 per unit, with each unit consisting of: (i) one share of common stock, (ii) a five-year Series A warrant to purchase 0.50 of a share of common stock, (iii) a 90-day Series B warrant to purchase one share of common stock, and (iv) a five-year Series C warrant to purchase 0.50 of a share of common stock. The Series C warrants in a unit may only be exercised to the extent and in proportion to a holder of the Series C warrants exercising its Series B warrants included in the unit. The Series A and Series C warrant will have an exercise price of $1.50 per share of common stock. The Series B warrant will have an exercise price of $1.35 per share of common stock. The securities comprising the units are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The offering is expected to close on or about February 14, 2017, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 556,500 additional shares of common stock and/or 556,500 additional warrant combinations (comprised of an aggregate of 278,250 Series A warrants, 556,500 Series B warrants and 278,250 Series C warrants), in any combinations thereof, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price per share or warrant combination, as applicable, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Roth Capital Partners and National Securities Corporation are acting as joint book-running managers.

The securities are offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-214898), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 8, 2017. A final prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC on or about February 9, 2017. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting Roth Capital Partners 888 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Our lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML. We also have two pre-clinical small molecule portfolios, one of which is focused on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the recruitment of the patient's own immune system. The other portfolio targets the metabolism of tumors.

