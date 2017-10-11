Moleculin Announces Strategic Collaboration to Develop Immune Stimulation Drug

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., ( NASDAQ : MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to collaborate with the University of Bergen to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by Moleculin's pre-clinical drug WP1066 and its unique ability to increase immune system response to cancer and suppression of tumor cell proliferation and survival.

"We've seen promising evidence that WP1066 has potent anticancer effects in animal tumor models due to its unique mode of action," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. "WP1066 is well known for its ability to block the expression of the key oncogenic transcription factors that promote tumor growth and suppress immune system responses. As such, we believe WP1066 has promising potential to stimulate patients' natural immune response against tumors."

Mr. Klemp continued: "We announced last month a separate collaboration with the University of Bergen in Norway on WP1122 for brain tumors. The WP1066 project will be led by Dr. Frits Alan Thorsen and may provide critical insight on WP1066, which we anticipate will be in clinical trials soon."

The Company previously announced that Moleculin is working with MD Anderson in their effort to move forward with a physician sponsored IND (Investigational New Drug) application to study WP1066 in patients with glioblastoma and melanoma that has metastasized to the brain. That IND has been on hold pending responses to requests from the FDA. If the FDA allows the IND to proceed based on the responses provided, Moleculin anticipates this clinical trial could be ready to begin by the end of this year.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Our lead product candidate is Annamycin, an anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML. We also have two preclinical small molecule portfolios in development, one of which is focused on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the recruitment of the patient's own immune system. The other portfolio targets the metabolism of tumors.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of MD Anderson to be allowed to proceed with its planned clinical trial of WP1066 on the timeline set forth above, if at all, and the potential for WP1066 to demonstrate safety and efficacy in cancer patients. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Moleculin Biotech believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin Biotech has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.