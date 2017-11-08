Moleculin Appoints Dr. Sandra Silberman as Chief Medical Officer -- New Products

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., ( NASDAQ : MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center, announced the appointment of Dr. Sandra Silberman as Chief Medical Officer ("CMO") in charge of New Products.

"Dr. Silberman is a highly experienced, well-esteemed oncologist and CMO," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. "Among her many accomplishments, she was the project leader for Gleevec, a blockbuster cancer drug. We've benefitted from her guidance during her time on our Science Advisory Board, but as we have gained momentum with our WP1066 and WP1122 Portfolios, we now need the focus of a highly qualified CMO. We are honored to have such an accomplished physician leading these planned clinical projects."

Mr. Klemp concluded, "This appointment allows Dr. Robert Shepard, our CMO in charge of Hematology, to devote his full attention to the clinical trials of Annamycin."

Dr. Silberman's career in clinical development began at Pfizer, Inc., where she oversaw the initiation of Tarceva™ clinical trials. She then led the global development of Gleevec® at Novartis. Sandra was the first Vice President and Global Therapeutic Area Head in Oncology at Eisai, a role in which she advanced five original compounds into Phases I through III, gaining the first approval for Eisai's proprietary drug, Halavan®. Subsequently, she served as a senior advisor to a number of biopharmaceutical companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Imclone, Roche, and numerous biotech companies as an independent industry consultant. She joined Quintiles in 2009 as the Vice President of Oncology and Global Head of Translational Medicine in the newly formed Innovation division, overseeing drug development and novel technologies for new partnerships with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Sandra earned her B.A., Sc.M. and Ph.D. from the Johns Hopkins University School of Arts and Sciences, School of Public Health and School of Medicine, respectively. Her major focus of investigation and doctoral thesis was in the burgeoning area of tumor immunology. She received her M.D. from Cornell University Medical College, completing a postdoctoral training and her fellowship in hematology/oncology at the Brigham & Women's and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. She continued to do research in tumor immunology with a clinical investigator award from the NIH and became an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School. She then served as an attending physician at Yale University Hospital. Sandra has continued in clinical practice throughout her career in industry, and is currently an attending physician in the Hematology/Oncology clinic at the Duke VA in Durham, NC.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Our lead product candidate is Annamycin, an anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML. We also have two preclinical small molecule portfolios in development, one of which is focused on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the recruitment of the patient's own immune system. The other portfolio targets the metabolism of tumors.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of the WP1066 and WP1122 Portfolios to enter into clinical trials and be successfully developed into drugs. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Moleculin Biotech believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin Biotech has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.