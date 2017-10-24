Moleculin Requests Authorization from the Polish Government to Advance Annamycin

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., ( NASDAQ : MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced that has submitted its request for Clinical Trial Authorization ("CTA") in Poland which, if allowed, will enable a clinical trial to study Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ("AML") in Poland. This will be in addition to the previously announced allowance of its Investigative New Drug filing with the Food & Drug Administration in the US.

"Consistent with our prior guidance, we have now taken the final step required to expand our Annamycin clinical trial to Poland," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. "Unlike the US, the process for beginning a clinical trial in Poland requires a hospital contract before a request for CTA can be made. We recently announced the required hospital contract and this announcement now marks the formal request for Polish approval."

Mr. Klemp continued: "The CTA request process in Poland normally takes 60 days, so we hope to be enrolling patients there near year-end. Increasing the breadth of clinical trial sites beyond the US will give Moleculin access to more potential patients, and, hopefully, speed the Phase IIa portion of the trial."

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Our lead product candidate is Annamycin, an anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML. We also have two preclinical small molecule portfolios in development, one of which is focused on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the recruitment of the patient's own immune system. The other portfolio targets the metabolism of tumors.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

