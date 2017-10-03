Moleculin Signs Agreement with First Hospital for Annamycin Trials

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., ( NASDAQ : MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to conduct its clinical trial to study Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with the first of several hospitals desiring to be treatment centers.

"Now that our IND (investigational new drug) application is approved, the race is on to open treatment centers and begin recruiting patients," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin. "We have identified 14 treatment sites that meet our criteria and have expressed an interest in participating, so there will be much more of this to come."

"This first facility is a hematology clinic in a major hospital in Poland," continued Mr. Klemp. "Because of the difference in process in Poland compared with the US, we were able to get this site signed up very shortly following the approval of our IND. We anticipate announcing additional sites over the coming months."

Moleculin entered into this first agreement with a hospital in Poznan, Poland (Hospital of the Transfiguration of the Lord -- Medical University in Poznan, Department of Hematology and Marrow Transplantation). The ability to treat patients in this and other Polish sites will require a separate regulatory approval in Poland based on the approved US IND. This is one of seven planned treatment sites in Poland.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, some of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Our lead product candidate is Annamycin, an anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML. We also have two preclinical small molecule portfolios in development, one of which is focused on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the recruitment of the patient's own immune system. The other portfolio targets the metabolism of tumors.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.moleculin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential for Annamycin to demonstrate safety and efficacy in AML patients and the ability of the Company to obtain Polish regulatory approvals to commence clinical trials for Annamycin there. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Moleculin Biotech believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin Biotech has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.