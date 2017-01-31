Moly Mines Reports Quarter Highlights

January 31, 2017 06:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - Moly Mines Limited (ASX:MOL) ("Moly" or "the Company") reports the highlights of their Quarterly Activities Report and Quarterly Cashflow Report for the period ending December 31, 2016.
HIGHLIGHTS (all amounts are in A$ unless otherwise stated)
Corporate and Finance (unaudited)
Operations (unaudited)
Exploration
The full Quarterly Activities Report and Quarterly Cash Flow Report are available on the Company website (www.molymines.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Natalie FrameInvestor Relations+1 416 371 7541Graeme KininmonthCEO+61 8 9429 3300info@molymines.comwww.molymines.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds