Momentous Entertainment Group Appoints David Micek Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

David Micek to Head Up Poolworks Germany LTD

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") ( OTCBB : MMEG), a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms, announced that David Micek has been appointed Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of Momentous Entertainment Group. David will manage and head our Poolworks company and will also manage Momentous' streaming content division. Mr. Micek is a recognized leader with a strong track record of company "build & grow" skills and successes who drives rapid growth through innovative approaches to entering new markets and expanding revenues.

Momentous CEO, Kurt Neubauer, stated, "We are very excited that David has joined Momentous and look forward to him building out the new Poolworks acquisition along with leading our streaming media division. David has already identitied streaming service targets and exciting potential content he would like to get started on straight away as he prepares to take on the task of building out our Poolworks venture." Mr. Neubauer also noted, "David's extensive business management skills, product knowledge and technology experience make him the perfect addition to the Momentous management team.

About David Micek

David Micek, a dynamic senior executive with innovative business building experience and proven skills in the IPTV, OTT, cable TV, Internet search and mobile app markets. Mr. Micek has demonstrated repeated success leading both corporate business units and public and private companies from the start-up level on up to over $250MM in revenues. Micek brings more than 25 years of senior-level product development, sales, marketing, operations and general management experience to Momentous Entertainment Group. With a proven track record of developing, launching and growing products into market leaders, he has an established reputation for achieving dominant market share positions for some of the most well-known technology brands. Mr. Micek past accomplishments include serving as president & CEO at AMEX traded cable TV/Internet provider Eagle Broadband, President at Internet search company AltaVista where he led a restructuring and sale of the company's enterprise software business. Before AltaVista, he was president and CEO of wireless networking company Zeus Wireless. Micek was also president and CEO of broadband video applications company iKnowledge. Prior to iKnowledge, he was vice president and general manager at Texas Instruments. Micek holds an MBA from the University of Southern California.

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms. Momentous has a combined management experience of more than 100 years in entertainment, technology and marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Momentous Entertainment Group Inc's (MMEG) future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of MMEG to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents MMEG files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on MMEG's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. MMEG cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, MMEG undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by MMEG.